Samajwadi Party, on 23rd July 2022, wrote to Shivpal Yadav and Omprakash Rajbhar asking them to part ways and go where they may get more respect. The party wrote that Yadav and Rajbhar are free to go anywhere where they might get more respect.

This development took place after Shivpal Yadav hinted that there was a cross-voting in Samajwadi Party in the presidential elections and that it was the effect of the letter he wrote to the elected representatives before voting. Samajwadi Party also wrote to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party’s leader Omprakash Rajbhar apparently asking him to break the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On the official letterhead of the Samajwadi Party, Shivpal Yadav is conveyed to Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle Shivpal Yadav, “Honorable Shivpal Yadav Ji, if you feel that you will get more respect elsewhere, you are free to go there.” SP leader Shivpal Yadav is MLA from Jaswantnagar constituency in Etawah district, which he has been representing since 1996.

Similarly, a letter has been sent to Omprakash Rajbhar that reads, “Shri Omprakash Rajbhar Ji, Samajwadi Party is continuously fighting against Bharatiya Janata Party. You have an alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party and you are continuously working to strengthen Bharatiya Janata Party. If you feel that you will get more respect elsewhere, you are free to go there.”

Claiming cross-voting in Samajwadi Party in the presidential election, Shivpal Singh Yadav had given credit to himself. He also said that he is not getting proper respect and that he was not invited to the meeting of MLAs. It is notable that Shivpal Yadav’s PSP fought Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections in alliance with Samajwadi Party and Shivpal Yadav is elected as an MLA on Samajwadi Party’s symbol. Shivpal Yadav had said that Samajwadi Party’s elected representatives should not vote for Yashvant Sinha in the presidential elections because he had called Mulayam Singh Yadav an ISI agent in the past.

Om Prakash Rajbhar had also targeted Akhilesh Yadav claiming cross-voting in SP. Omprakash Rajbhar said, “Now SP chief Akhilesh Yadav should check with his thermometer to see who has done the cross voting. Shivpal Yadav is a big leader. Akhilesh should take care of him.”