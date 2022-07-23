Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday hit back at the Congress party after it accused her daughter of running an “illegal bar” in Goa, stating that she will take the matter to the court of law and the court of people against the malicious character assassination of her daughter.

“An 18-year-old girl, a college student, her character today was assassinated by Congressmen. Her fault is that her mother fought the Lok Sabha elections against Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in 2014, 2019,” Irani said.

#LIVE | 'An 18 year old targeted, her fault is that I am her mother': Smriti Irani hits back at Congress; tune in to watch here – https://t.co/bbyaMwOij9 pic.twitter.com/oJPZMHTR93 — Republic (@republic) July 23, 2022

Earlier today, Congress leaders, including Pawan Khera, alleged in a press conference that Smriti Irani’s daughter ran an ”illegal bar” in Goa and asked PM Modi to sack her from the cabinet.

Rubbishing allegations against her daughter, Irani hauled Congress leaders over the coals and challenged them to show her daughter’s name in the show cause notice they had flashed in the press conference earlier today.

“Her character mutilation stemmed from the so-called show cause notice. I want to ask that Congress person where is my daughter’s name in the papers he flashed. Jairam Ramesh said he is taking a position based on an RTI application. My question is—where does the RTI application name my daughter,” Irani asked.

“The allegations that my daughter runs an illegal bar is not only malicious to assassinate her character but also to politically malign me,” Irani added.

The Union Minister stated that the allegations against her daughter were levelled at the behest of the Congress leadership, i.e the Gandhi family, because she dared to hold a press conference and question Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi about the Rs 5,000 crore loot of the Indian treasury.

“To the Gandhi family, which directed that this press conference be held against my child, I challenge you to send Rahul Gandhi back to fight Lok Sabha elections in 2024 from Amethi, and he will lose again. That is my promise as a BJP worker and as a mother to that 18-year-old child,” Irani said.

