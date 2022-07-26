Partha Chatterjee accused of helping 10 relatives of his bodyguard with govt jobs

TMC Minister Partha Chatterjee, who was earlier arrested in the School Service Commission (SSC) scam case, has reportedly helped 10 relatives of his bodyguard to land government school jobs.

The matter came to light when a petition was filed against it in the Calcutta High Court on Monday (July 25). As per reports, a man named Biswambhar Mondal used to work as a bodyguard of the TMC Minister.

A resident of the Chandipur area in the East Medinipur district, Mondal has been accused of using his connections with Partha Chatterjee to secure jobs for his brothers and cousins.

Mondal’s brothers, Bangshagopal and Devgopal, and 8 of his cousins had reportedly got jobs in different East Medinipur schools using ‘concocted and fabricated papers.’ Bangshagopal is also a leader of the Trinamool Congress party.

In his defence, he said, “This is all political vendetta. They are jealous. All of us have got jobs through proper channels.” Bangshagopal claimed that there was no evidence to suggest that he and his cousins got jobs using unfair means.

While speaking about the development, the counsel for the petitioner said, “The court has asked to add the party to the main SSC scam case and has asked them to file an affidavit about their job details and how they got it by August 17. Biswambhar Mondal was Chatterjee’s bodyguard and it is his family who got these jobs.”

Court remands Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee to ED custody

On Monday (July 25), a special court remanded Trinamool Congress (TMC) Minister Partha Chatterjee and actress Arpita Mukherjee to Enforcement Directorate custody for a period of 10 days.

The duo was arrested in connection to the School Service Commission (SSC) scam case. During the hearing, the Court noted that the material produced before it by the central agency suggested that the offence was very serious.

It observed that the case was in its early stage and that investigating authorities should be given the opportunity to find the truth. The court rejected the bail application of both Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee and remanded them to ED custody till August 3, 2022.

West Bengal Minister & former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee arrives at Kolkata airport. He will be taken to the CGO complex after an ED custody was ordered for him till 3rd August. pic.twitter.com/NtnsRoWiBp — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) July 26, 2022

In a tweet, The Economic Times informed that Partha Chatterjee has been brought to Kolkata airport from AIIMS Bhubaneshwar and will be taken to the Central government office (CGO) complex following the court’s order.

Earlier, the TMC Minister was ‘greeted’ with ‘chor chor’ chants outside AIIMS Bhubneshwar. Videos had emerged wherein the crowd gathered outside the hospital could be heard shouting ‘chor chor’ slogans as Partha Chatterjee was being wheeled into the hospital.

He had reached AIIMS Bhubaneshwar through Air-Ambulance early on July 25, 2022. He was shifted from state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, based on an order passed by the Calcutta High Court.

Dr Ashutosh Biswas, Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar had informed the media that the chest pain of Partha Chatterjee was not serious. “He was having problems because of his chronic illness. We investigated and the report has been submitted to the High Court, there was not much chest pain. He is in stable condition and will be discharged today.”