The Toronto Metropolitan University (formally Ryerson University) has tendered an apology for having its name associated with the film Kaali and the Hinduphobic poster created by Kollywood filmmaker Leena Manimekalai to promote her film. The statement was released in regards to the university-sponsored event where the movie “Kaali” was screened and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai released her poster showing Hindu Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette.

#BREAKING. @TorontoMet apologizes to the Hindu community for having their name associated with the Kali poster created by @LeenaManimekali. We thank the university for distancing themselves & taking steps to address the matter locally. #HinduVoicesMatter #KaaliPosterControversy. pic.twitter.com/4ca4LfTqgu — CoHNA (Coalition of Hindus of North America) (@CoHNAOfficial) July 8, 2022

In the letter of apology, the university said that the TMU department that hosted the event is committed to taking steps to address the issue and acknowledges the need to handle such complex topics more sensitively. The statement was issued in the context of the screening of the film ‘Kaali’.

The Hinduphobic movie by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai was to be shown at the “Under the tent” project at the Aga Khan Museum and was organized by Toronto metropolitan university’s Canada Excellence Research Chair in Migration and Integration or CERC Migration.

Toronto Metropolitan University, however, disassociated itself from filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. The University said that though it takes full responsibility as the host of the event where the Hinduphobic movie was screened and the ‘Kaali’ poster was displayed, it wanted to “make it clear that the student in question is not a TMU student and their poster was not reviewed or approved by TMU.”

Image credit: Twitter user @CoHNAOfficial

“The university would like to apologise for the oversight on our part and for any upset and disappointment this may have caused,” read the letter.

Aga Khan Museum tenders apology, stops screening of Hinduphobic film ‘Kaali’

Notably, on July 6, the University had also decided to stop the screening of the Hinduphobic movie ‘Kaali’. In reply to the query by Wion News, the University said that the film ‘Kaali’ would not be part of the further screening of the ‘Under The Tent’ event. It said, “We recognize the short film has caused sensitivities and have no further plans to screen it at this time.”

Toronto Metropolitan University had also added a statement on the event’s details page. In the statement, the CERC Migration department of the University said, “We regret that certain content in our Under the Tent presentation on Saturday, July 2 has caused offense and we are taking steps to address this. We are committed to equity, diversity and inclusion while at the same time respecting the diversity of beliefs and points of view in our society. We acknowledge the need to explore and examine complex topics sensitively.”

A day prior to this, Aga Khan Museum had also issued a statement and tendered an apology for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindu and other faith communities.

It is noteworthy that the High Commission of India in Ottawa had urged the Canadian authorities to withdraw the screening of an objectionable film named after Hindu Goddess Kaali.

Following social media outrage, filmmaker says she has nothing to lose

After the film director, Leena Manimekalai issued a poster depicting Maa Kaali smoking, there was an outrage on social media against the film. In reply to the criticism, Leena had remarked, “I have nothing to lose. I want to be with a voice that speaks without fear of anything until it is. If the price is my life, I will give it.” She has not issued any statement after the screening stopped.