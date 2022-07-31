Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales accepted a £1 million payment from Osama Bin Laden’s family in donations in 2013, which has been revealed now. According to a report by the Sunday Times, in 2013, two years after Al Qaeda terrorist Osama Bin Laden was shot and killed, Prince Charles accepted the money from two of his half-brothers. The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund (PWCF) received the amount in the form of a donation.

PWCF told that “thorough due diligence” had been maintained, and the choice to receive the funds rested with the trustees. Following a meeting with Bakr Bin Laden at Clarence House, Prince Charles took the money from Bakr Bin Laden, the rich Saudi family’s leader, and Bakr’s brother Shafiq. According to various sources, the heir to the throne accepted the money overriding protests from Clarence House and PWCF experts. Prince Charles had received advice from a number of people not to accept the offer.

However, Sir Ian Cheshire, the PWCF’s chairman, stated that the 2013 payment was “seriously reviewed” by the five trustees at the time. He added, “Due diligence was conducted, with information sought from a wide range of sources, including government. The decision to accept the donation was taken wholly by the trustees. Any attempt to suggest otherwise is misleading and inaccurate.”

Bin Laden was disowned by his family in 1994, and there is no evidence to show that his wealthy family had any links with his terror activities.

It is notable that the PWCF provides grants to non-profit organizations registered in the United Kingdom to carry out initiatives in the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and abroad. According to a report by Hindustan Times, previously, police opened an investigation into another of Prince Charles’ charity organizations in February 2022 amid allegations of a cash-for-honors scam involving Saudi entrepreneur Mahfouz Marei Mubarak. Mubarak has made significant contributions to rehabilitation projects of specific regard to Prince Charles. The Saudi billionaire has rejected all allegations of misconduct.