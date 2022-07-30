On July 28, the Kashganj police in Uttar Pradesh arrested a youth identified as Sameer Siddiqui for issuing death threats to an RSS worker named Dushyant Gupta for supporting the former BJP leader Nupur Sharma. According to reports, the accused took to Instagram to threaten to bury the RSS worker alive.

Kasganj Police took to its official Twitter handle to inform the same. In a video byte, Kashganj SP BBGTS Murthy informed that on July 25, Dushyant Gupta, a resident of the Gandhinagar locality in Kashganj, Amanpur, saw a threatening Instagram post from Sameer Siddiqui in which the latter threatened to bury Gupta alive for voicing his support for the ex-BJP spokesperson. “Dushyant Kumar, you will be buried alive,” read the message, which was later deleted.

Gupta approached the Amanpur police with a complaint against Sameer Siddiqui. Owing to the gravity of the situation and the delicate situation in the country engendered by Islamists’ fury over Nupur Sharma’s remark, SP BBGTS Murthy stated that the police immediately took cognisance of the complaint and formed two police teams to investigate the matter. On July 27, the Amanpur police filed an FIR against the accused under IPC section 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and Section 66C of the IT Act. Later, after going through all the evidence, the police also invoked IPC Section 505(2) in the case.

Kasganj Police press release

On July 28, at around 9.05 am, the police teams apprehended Sameer Siddiqui from the Sidhpura Circle in Kasganj district, Uttar Pradesh, said SP BBGTS Murthy, adding that the mobile phone which the accused had used to send the threat message to the RSS worker has also been recovered by the police.

It may be recalled how AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair’s dog-whistling about Nupur Sharma’s comment to Islamists, set off a chain of events that culminated into a constant barrage of threats at Sharma and attacks on those who dared to speak out in her support, many of which turned out to be extremely brutal. Recently, OpIndia chronicled a series of incidents wherein in the last few months, rabid Islamists, who have been using Nupur Sharma just as an excuse to show muscle power and challenge state forces, have brutally executed, attacked and threatened a number of people for voicing their support for the former BJP leader on social media.