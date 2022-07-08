In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to behead former BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma. The suspect, Nasir Hussain, was taken into custody in Bareilly. The suspect was apprehended shortly after he threatened to behead Nupur Sharma in a video that went viral on several social media sites.

Uttar Pradesh | A person identified as Nasir has been arrested after he threatened to behead (suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma) in a video. A case has been registered and further action is being taken: Bareilly SSP, Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj (07.07) pic.twitter.com/v2hUfEj5vF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 7, 2022

In an FIR filed with the Faridpur police station, the accused has been charged under several provisions of the Information Technologies Act and the Indian Penal Code.

“We have arrested Nasir Hussain for issuing threats online and trying to incite communal tensions. The accused was arrested from his house in the Kassawan area under Faridpur Police station limits,” Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Agarwal stated.

The uproar around Nupur Sharma’s comments in a TV discussion has taken a terrible turn, with Sharma receiving endless death threats and numerous individuals being assaulted by Islamists merely for supporting her on social media. Islamists have already assassinated two individuals for supporting Nupur Sharma. Several others are being threatened with death.

Days after Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and Umesh Kolhe in Amravati were slain for posting social media posts in favour of Nupur Sharma, a frenzied Muslim mob assaulted a Hindu boy in Arrah, Bihar, for doing the same. The victim had uploaded a Facebook post in support of Nupur Sharma, which enraged one Islamist called Raees, who reacted to the post with derogatory words.

On Tuesday evening, the verbal war broke onto the streets in the form of a furious brawl between Raees and Deepak, after which Raees gathered 20 to 30 men to thrash Deepak severely.