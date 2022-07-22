On Friday, the Haridwar Police arrested 8 Islamists for offering Namaz in a public place without permission. The arrested are all small vendors and have been identified as Mohammad Nizam, Naseem, Mursaline, Ashraf, Asghar, Mustafa, Sajjad Ahmed, and Ikram. The police have detained all of them and have charged them under the relevant sections of the IPC.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened in Shivalik Nagar in Haridwar’s Ranipura area during the weekly market. The eight accused men gathered in the main market area on the evening of July 21 and offered Namaz. The Police while arresting the accused mentioned that all the accused had made attempt to disturb the peace and law and order of the area.

The local people have expressed an outrage over the incident, video of which went viral over the social media. Accused Nisar’s age is 22 years, Naseem’s 52 years, Sajjad Ahmed’s age is 50 years, Mursaline, 38 years, Ashraf’s age is 45 years, Ashraf Asghar is 37 years old and Mustafa’s age is 35 years. According to the police, all of the accused mentioned are residents of Jwalapur in Haridwar, while 47-year-old Ikram is said to be a resident of Bahadarabad Kotwali area of ​​Haridwar.

The Police also stated that the accused while offering the Namaz in the main market area had blocked the roads for the public, disrupting the peace in the Shivalik Nagar area. Reports mention that the accused were carrying goods on their backs and selling them in the market. After a while, they started offering Namaz in unison.

Inspector Ranipur Amar Chand Sharma while elaborating on the case said that all the accused had offered prayers in a public place without permission, due to which they have been charged under Section 151 CrPC and were presented in the court. Reports also mention that the Police is taking extra precaution to maintain the law and order and security in Haridwar amid the Kanwar Yatra as intelligence agencies have stated the possibility of a terrorist attack on the yatra.

Earlier a similar incident was reported in Uttar Pradesh where 4 Islamists named Mohammad Rehan, Aatif Khan, Mohammad Lokman, and Mohammad Noman were arrested for offering Namaz in Lulu Mall in Lucknow without permission. A complaint had been filed against the four apprehended suspects under sections 153A(1), 341, 505, and 295A.