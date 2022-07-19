The Lucknow police have arrested four persons for performing Namaz at the newly opened Lulu mall in the state capital. Mohammad Rehan, Aatif Khan, Mohammad Lokman, and Mohammad Noman have been identified as the offenders. These four people are all residents of the Indiranagar police station area in Lucknow.

Dhruv Kant Thakur, the Lucknow Police Commissioner, has stated that a complaint has been filed against the four apprehended suspects under sections 153A(1), 341, 505, and 295A. Four other suspects in the case are being sought by police.

Congress leaders and Islamists had promoted fake news that Hindus posed as Muslims to offer namaz inside Lulu Mall

It is worth noting that Islamists and Congress leaders intentionally propagated false information about Hindus posing as Muslims to offer namaz at Lulu Mall. They were using the arrest of Hindus in another case to claim that individuals offering namaz inside the mall were Hindus, not Muslims. Siasat Daily, an Islamist website, also played a role in spreading the misinformation that men who offered namaz at the mall were not Muslim. OpIndia refuted the conspiracy theories claiming that those offering namaz in Lulu Mall were Hindus and not Muslims.

The recent arrests made by police plainly refute the myth, which is being deliberately propagated, that the Namaz was offered by Hindus rather than Muslims. On July 15, three persons were arrested at Lucknow’s Lulu Mall for reportedly attempting to recite Sundarkand inside the mall. One Arshad Ali was also detained by police on July 15 for attempting to offer namaz at the mall.

The official Lucknow Police Twitter handle also issued a clarification, noting that social media accusations that all men were detained for offering namaz were false and misleading.

The Lulu mall in Lucknow, the largest in Uttar Pradesh, was embroiled in a conspiracy just days after it opened after a video of a few people offering Namaz inside the mall went viral on July 12. In reaction to the incident, the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha announced that a Sundarkand recital will be held within the mall. The Hindu Mahasabha cancelled the Sundarkand recital after the mall’s management apologised for the Namaz incident.