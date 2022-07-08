On 8th July 2022, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) published a list of Bajrang Dal helpline numbers for different states to help Hindus under threats by Islamist jihadis. The organization also declared that it will soon publish another list of helpline numbers that will cover the remaining areas of the country not included in the first list.

From its official Twitter handle, Vishwa Hindu Parishad tweeted, “Hindus under threat or victimized by jihadist forces may approach our Bajrang dal Helpline numbers or their respective areas. Numbers for the rest of the states will be released soon.”

बजरंग दल हेल्पलाइन: pic.twitter.com/lFOPDPGnX4 — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) July 8, 2022

The list covers Bajrang Dal helpline numbers from various states in India, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Laddakh, Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. Earlier, VHP had published a list with the names of the Bajrang Dal members in the respective areas. But owing to security reasons, the list was modified and the names have been excluded.

On 6th July Dr. Surendra Jain of VHP published a video address in which he declared that the Bajrang Dal members will help the Hindus who are getting threat calls from the Islamist jihadis. He had also said that VHP will publish the helpline numbers. Accordingly, the VHP shared the list on 8th July 2022.

It is notable that there has been a situation of communal disharmony in the country after the violent protests by Islamists against Bharatiya Janata Party’s former spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her allegedly insulting remarks against the Prophet Muhammad. Those who supported Nupur Sharma on social media are getting death threats from Islamists. In Udaipur, a Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded on June 28. In Amravati, a chemist Umesh Kolhe was beheaded on June 21. Islamist jihadis are threatening many other Hindus in the country for supporting Nupur Sharma. Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad have come ahead to help such Hindus under threat.