A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered cash of more than ₹21 crores from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee, the central agency has formally arrested the Bengali actress on Saturday (July 23). As per reports, Mukherjee was initially detained and taken to the ED office for questioning. Her arrest comes hours after TMC Minister Partha Chatterjee was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate.

The name of Arpita Mukherjee has cropped up in a scam pertaining to the recruitment of candidates for the West Bengal Primary Education Board and West Bengal School Service Commission, as cash of more than Rs 21 crore and other valuables have been recovered from her house. According to the ED, the massive cash stash is suspected to be proceeds of crime in connection with the SSC recruitment scam. The visuals of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 notes, so far totalling more than 21 crore that has been recovered from her residence shows the scale of the scam.

Other than cash and jewellery, ED also found 20 mobile phones at the residence. An ED statement said, “The search team is taking the assistance of bank officials for the counting of cash through cash counting machines. A total of more than 20 mobile phones have also been recovered from the premises of Ms. Arpita Mukherjee, the purpose and use of which are being ascertained. Further, a number of other incriminating documents, records, details of dubious companies, electronic devices, foreign currency and gold has also been recovered from the various premises of the persons linked to the scam.”

Arpita Mukherjee is a actor by profession, and have acted in a few Bengali, Odia and Tamil movies. Reportedly, she is a ‘close aide’ of Partha Chatterjee, and the minister frequently visits her house.

The central agency has so far recovered a total of ₹21.20 crores in cash and jewellery worth ₹20 lakhs. Besides, 22 mobile phones and ₹54 lakh worth of foreign currency were also seized by the Enforcement Directorate.

#Watch| ED recovers more than Rs. 21.20 crores, jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh & foreign currency worth Rs 54 lakh along with 22 mobiles from the premises of Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee’s ‘close aid’ Arpita Mukherjee in connection with #SSC recruitment scam @ZeeNewsCrime pic.twitter.com/gSvvQUegoC — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) July 23, 2022

As per reports, the central agency has also nabbed the former personal secretary of Partha Chatterjee. Identified as one Sukanta Acharya, he was picked up by ED from his Barrackpore residence at 2 o’clock in the night. Before arresting him, an ED team had reached his residence in new Barrackpore yesterday and questioned him. The probe team had left, but returned in the evening and resumed questioning. Acharya was interrogated for around 12 hours before he was taken into custody. Reportedly, ED also recovered documents and electronic devices from his residence.

Partha Chatterjee was the state education minister from 2014 to 2021, and he had allegedly collected vast amounts of money from recruitment of teachers and other staff under the department. Currently he is industries and commerce minister.

2019 video shows Mamata Banerjee praising Arpita Mukherjee

Opindia had earlier reported how the West Bengal Chief Minister was seen heaping praises on the scam-tainted actress in a video dating back to September 28, 2019.

“Odishai kaaj koro. Valo more koro. oh, korte? (Arpita has worked in Orissa. Keep up the good work. You have worked in Odisha in the past?),” Mamta Banerjee was heard as saying.

“Odiya bolte paro valo more? Odisha te kaaj more Banglar meya…Agar baar o eschelo akhane… Bobby der okhane o jai (Can you speak Odiya? She is Bengal’s daughter who works in Odisha..She had come earlier too. She also visits Bobby [Firhad Hakim]),” the West Bengal CM remarked.

The video was shot at Naktala Udayan Sangha, the Durga Puja committee of TMC leader Partha Chatterjee. Reportedly, Arpita Mukherjee was the face of the promotional campaign for the event.