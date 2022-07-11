Ichhadhaari protestor Yogendra Yadav is set to hit the headlines again as he sets sail to Sri Lanka to lead the protests at the presidential palace there. Out of work, and out of headlines, since the farmers’ protest in India, the andolanjeevi inside Yogendra Yadav couldn’t stop himself after seeing the news of the protests on TV and set out to lead the protests.

Yogendra Yadav, who has previously been an anti-corruption protestor, a student protestor, and a farmer protestor, is set to re-brand himself as a Sri Lankan protestor now. As per sources, YoYa (as Yogendra Yadav is affectionately known) will land at the Sri Lankan presidential palace, and position himself in front of the cameras as the leader of the protests.

While the previous protests ‘led’ by Yadav were aimed at removing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his office, this protest is without any such stated aim. Close aides of Yadav have shared that he is going to lead this protest just to stay in shape for any future protests in India. Having been away from the TV cameras for a long time, Yadav also wants to make sure that people don’t forget about his designation as the default leader of every protest.

“There are multiple reasons for Yadav Ji heading to Sri Lanka to lead this protest”, a close aide of Yogendra Yadav said, “Firstly, protests are the brand identity of Yadav Ji. If people see any protest, they expect him to be there as the first face in front of the TV cameras. Further, since the farmers’ protest ended, nobody has even cared to point a mobile camera at Yadav Ji’s face, forget a news camera. That Tikait took away all the news cameras with him to an all-India visit while Yadav Ji was forgotten, so you can consider this as a return to the protest game by Yogendra Yadav.”

Further, he added, “Every individual seeks growth and expansion, and so does our Yadav Ji. Now that he has protested against everything within India, including protesting against his own party of the time, it was time to go international and lead protests around the world. When he can be an anti-corruption activist, student leader, or farmer, then how is being a Sri Lankan leader any different? It all depends on the willpower of an individual and Yadav Ji has strong enough will to be anyone and anything he wants. We wish him all the success in his endeavours there.”

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was supposed to have left Sri Lanka, has released a statement that he is still in Sri Lanka and is trying to reach the presidential palace before Yogendra Yadav. President Rajapaksa took this decision fearing that if Yogendra Yadav reaches there first and settles down, it will be impossible to remove him from there for months.