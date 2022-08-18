On Thursday, a vegetable vendor’s 15-year-old daughter was shot in the neck allegedly over a love affair in the Indrapuri area of Sipara in Patna. The incident happened at around 7:30 in the morning when the girl was returning from coaching classes. Police investigating the case said that they have identified the accused but he is yet to be arrested.

According to the reports, the CCTV footage of the incident went viral over the internet where the girl studying in class 9 was shot by a man. The man in the video could be seen waiting for the girl to arrive at the spot. He then pulled out a gun from his bag, shot her in broad daylight, and then ran away.

Bihar| A vegetable vendor’s daughter shot yesterday in Indrapuri locality of Sipara area of ​​Beur PS in Patna. Injured girl who was shot in the neck is undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Matter is being said to be a love affair: Patna Police



(Visuals: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/kHbddcU2L1 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

The Police reached the spot after around one and a half hours of the incident. The victim girl was then shifted to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. Reports mention that the condition of the girl is critical.

To note, the incidents of murder, theft, and other crime have been on the rise since CM Nitish Kumar resigned from his position to join hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal in the state. Earlier on August 11, a journalist named Gokul Yadav was shot dead in broad daylight in Gopalganj. He was shot five times by five miscreants leading to his death on the spot.

On the same day, a Ram Janki temple priest named Rudal Sah was murdered in Bettiah, Bihar. While the objective of the murder is as yet unclear, reports mention that the murderers carried the severed head of the priest to Pipra Kali temple. Also, the Buddha Toyota showroom was robbed of Rs 9 lakhs in Patna, Bihar. As reported, 12 miscreants had entered from the back door, killed a private security guard, and looted the showroom cash and 6 laptops.

Considering the trail of incidents, the BJP had slammed Nitish Kumar govt saying that with the return of RJD, ‘jungle raj’ had returned to the state of Bihar. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra last week held a press conference to state that several people, including journalists, had been killed and a temple priest was beheaded since the two parties joined hands to form the government. “Disorder is spreading in the state at a fast pace. It will not be an exaggeration to say that ‘jungle raj’ returns to Bihar,” Patra was quoted.

He stated that the BJP’s presence in the state government had previously served as a deterrent to crime, even though the party did not have home department.