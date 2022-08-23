On August 23, Bharatiya Janata Party suspended T Raja Singh for an alleged post on Prophet Muhammad. In the letter issued by the Central Disciplinary Committee, it was mentioned that Raja’s views were contrary to Party’s stand on various matters, and he violated Rule XXV 10(a) of the constitution of the Party that reads, “Breach of discipline includes acting or carrying on propaganda against any program or decision of the Party.”

BREAKING on @IndiaToday: BJP suspends Telangana MLA T. Raja Singh, issues showcause notice to him asking why he shouldn’t be expelled from the party. pic.twitter.com/FJQU4apZcu — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 23, 2022

Raja was earlier arrested on Tuesday after severe protests broke in Hyderabad last night at South Zone DCP office, where protesters demanded immediate action against Singh and chanted ‘Sar Tan Se Juda,’ an Islamist chant calling for his beheading for ‘blasphemy’ against Prophet Muhammad.

According to the reports, the BJP MLA had posted a comedy video on Monday in which the demonstrators claimed that he used abusive language toward Prophet Muhammad. Multiple people filed a complaint against Singh and said that he had hurt the religious sentiments of the Islamists.

Notably, former spokesperson of BJP Nupur Sharma was also suspended on similar grounds after a clip of her remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a debate went viral on social media. Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair had shared an incomplete video of Nupur Sharma’s debate on Times Now where she was defending her faith after a fellow co-panellist mocked the Shivling discovered at the Gyanvapi compound. The row escalated after Zubair and his supporters on Twitter sought help from the Muslim accounts from the Middle East, creating a diplomatic nightmare for the Indian missions in the Persian Gulf.

Sharma, along with Naveen Jindal, were suspended on June 5. In the letter to Sharma, BJP told Sharma that she had expressed views contrary to the Party on various matters which violate the Party’s constitution. Days later, Islamists killed Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and Umesh Kolhe in Amravati for merely expressing their solidarity with the beleaguered leader.