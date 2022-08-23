On Tuesday, the Telangana Police registered an FIR against Raja Singh, BJP MLA from Goshamahal for his alleged blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Later, he was arrested. This move came after severe protests broke in Hyderabad last night at South Zone DCP office where protesters demanded immediate action against Singh and chanted ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’, an Islamist chant calling for his beheading for ‘blasphemy’ against Prophet Muhammad.

According to the reports, the BJP MLA had posted a comedy video on Monday in which the demonstrators claim that he used abusive language toward Prophet Muhammad. Multiple people filed a complaint against Singh and said that he had hurt the religious sentiments of the Islamists.

Telangana | BJP MLA Raja Singh booked for his alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad. Protests erupted at South Zone DCP office last night demanding action against him. Case registered U/s 295(a), 153(a) & other sections: P Sai Chaitanya, DCP South Zone, Hyderabad — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022

Several people after the incident on Monday night gathered at the South Zone DCP office and demanded Singh’s immediate arrest for his alleged offensive remarks against Muslims and the Prophet Muhammed. Calls for his beheading were also made at the police station as per reports. The Police then booked the BJP MLA under IPC section 153A (Promoting enmity between two groups) and similar sections at the Dabeerpura police station.

People are protesting at commissioner office after BJP MLA Raja Singh using abusive language for #ProphetMuhammad



People are demanding to #ArrestRajaSingh pic.twitter.com/YKHSYJYIMr — Bashir Ahmad (@BasirMkOfficial) August 23, 2022

DCP South Zone, P Sai Chaitanya confirmed the FIR and said that the Police has begun the investigation into the case. “We have registered a case at Dabeerpura police station and necessary action will be taken in this regard, I appeal to the public to maintain restrain since police shall act swiftly”, he was quoted.

To note, the Telangana Police had taken the BJP MLA in preventive custody on August 19 after he allegedly issued threats to attack ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui if the Telangana government allowed his show in the city. Singh also had said that he would burn down the venue if the show happened.

He had released a video that went viral over social media to reveal that the ‘comedian’ had cracked jokes on Hindu gods and should not be permitted to perform in Hyderabad. “Let them see what will happen if he is invited to stage a show in Hyderabad. Wherever the program is held, we shall beat him up. Whoever offers him a venue, we shall set it afire,” Singh had allegedly said in the video.

Telangana | BJP Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh and other 4 members were taken into preventive custody who were on the way to Shilpakala Vedika, where standup comedian Munawar Faruqui is going to perform: R Sathish Kumar, ACP Goshamahal pic.twitter.com/VQuvZ8CAQ6 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

The Police then took the BJP MLA and 4 other persons into custody and released them later. Earlier, the Police also detained over 50 persons including members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha for protesting at the venue of a show by alleged stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. Police were deployed in huge numbers at the location ahead of the event on August 20. Faruqui was supposed to perform his show named ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ in Hyderabad on August 20.

Singh objected to Faruqui’s show, stating that Faruqui had previously insulted Hindu Gods in his shows, resulting in criminal prosecutions. Instead of inviting someone who insults God, Singh argued that brilliant Telangana artists should be supported. On 1st January 2021, in a show held at Indore, Munawar Faruqui insulted Lord Ram and Sita. A case was registered against him by the Madhya Pradesh police under sections 295A, 298, 269, 188, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. He was also arrested and later released on bail.

In the current case, an FIR has been registered against Raja Singh, BJP MLA from Goshamahal for his alleged blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad. The Police are investigating the case amid severe protests in the city.