Friday, August 26, 2022
Love Jihad in Bareilly: Chand Babu poses as Dr Vishal to trap a Hindu woman, made compromising videos and converted her to Islam, arrested

After the woman found out that Dr Vishal is actually a Muslim man, he started to blackmail her using videos and photos of her, then forcefully abducted her to Bareilly and forcefully converted her to Islam

On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested one person named Chand Babu for allegedly raping a woman and forcing her to convert her religion to Islam. Chand Babu introduced himself as Doctor Vishal and duped a Hindu woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district. The Police have booked the accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the reports, the woman is a resident of Muradabad, Uttar Pradesh. However, the incident is said to have happened in Bareilly where accused Chand Babu posed himself as Dr Vishal. He developed a love and sexual relationship with the victim woman and shot compromising videos of her. He also clicked several private pictures of the woman and later used them to blackmail her.

The accused Chand Babu is already married and is the father of two children. The woman came to know this about the accused and also that he was a Muslim and not Dr Vishal. She then began to maintain distance from the accused.

Reports mention that after that the accused started to blackmail the victim by saying that he would make public the videos and photos of the woman on social media. He then forcefully abducted the woman from Muradabad to Bareilly and locked her in ‘Mannat Guest House’ in the city. He also forced the victim woman to convert her religion to Islam.

The woman somehow managed to call the Police and inform about the incident. The Police reached the spot and rescued the woman. According to DSP Bareilly City Shweta Yadav, the woman had called on 112 on Thursday night and informed about her abduction. “The police then reached the spot and arrested the youth. Chand Babu posed himself as Vishal and made a young woman a victim of love jihad. He also forced her to convert her religion”, she confirmed.

Earlier on July 19, a similar incident was reported from the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Police had registered a complaint against an auto driver named Rahmat Hasan for forcefully converting a poor woman and her two-year-old child in Ghaziabad. Hasan had posed himself as a Hindu and deceptively married the woman and converted her to Islam. He also circumcised the two-year-old boy and forcefully converted him to Islam.

Also on July 11, a case in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly was reported that said that a youth named Imran had concealed his religious identity to trap a Hindu woman. He had pressured her to convert to Islam and marry him. Imran also raped her and clicked objectionable pictures of her. He thereafter used the pictures to blackmail her into eating beef forcefully against her will and offer Namaz.

In the current case, based on the compliant of the victim woman, a case has been registered in the city Police station under several relevant sections of IPC. The Police has also arrested the accused named Chand Babu in the case of religious conversion, rape and assault.

