Tuesday, August 2, 2022
HomeNews ReportsEnforcement Directorate raids multiples locations in Delhi in the National Herald money laundering case
Editor's picksFeatured
Updated:

Enforcement Directorate raids multiples locations in Delhi in the National Herald money laundering case

The ED conducted raids at 12 locations linked to Congress mouthpiece National Herald in connection with a money laundering case.

OpIndia Staff
ED National Herald
ED raids multiple locations in National Herald case (Image Source: The Sparrow News)
30

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided 12 locations linked to National Herald, a newspaper owned by Young Indian Pvt Ltd, a company by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, in connection with a money laundering case. 

Rahul Gandhi was questioned by ED on June 13 for over 6 hours and his statement was recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED had recorded the statements of all those involved in the case, with the exception of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. The agency, however, had issued summoned to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on July 11 for recording her statement on July 21.

Then in July, the Enforcement Directorate questioned Sonia Gandhi in connection with the money laundering case linked to National Herald, triggering massive protests by Congress leaders and supporters, who took to streets demonstrating against the central agency for interrogating the Gandhi family.

The National Herald scam is one of the most notable legal cases in Indian history, as the Gandhis are directly accused. The Mother-Son duo of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul, along with their aides – Oscar Fernandez, Motilal Vohra and Sam Pithroda are alleged to have been involved in massive ‘cheating and breach of trust’ in the acquisition of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) by Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YIL). Assets worth crores of rupees had been allegedly transferred for purposes other than originally intended for a paltry sum. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had got unconditional bail in December 2015.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Impossible to escape’: As Rahul Gandhi attacks Gujarat govt about drug haul, audio clip shows how Pakistani drug peddlers are scared of Gujarat Police

OpIndia Staff -

Jodhpur: Karan Johar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul found ‘innocent’ by court in 2018 case over remarks against women on Koffee With Karan show

OpIndia Staff -

Gau mutra jibes, demonisation of Jai Shree Ram and more: Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan in a soup after filmwriter’s Hinduphobic tweets go viral

OpIndia Staff -

Aamir Khan claims he loves India, then why did he want to keep Gujaratis deprived of water

Nirwa Mehta -

‘Quattrocchi filing case against Bofors’: Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Jharkhand MLA for filing ‘fake FIR’ after 3 Congress MLAs were held with cash

OpIndia Staff -

Jharkhand: Primary Education Dept orders to remove ‘Urdu’ from name of schools not notified by govt, weekly off to be only on Sunday, not...

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi calls for changing social media DP to the Tricolour ahead of Independence Day, netizens join in to celebrate

OpIndia Staff -

Gurugram: Aaqib Javed, Taslim and Sabir arrested for online liquor fraud and sextortion, Rs 25 lakhs seized in bank account

OpIndia Staff -

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who had praised Hijab protests in Karnataka, blasted to death by US drones in Afghanistan

OpIndia Staff -

NDTV, in service of Congress: How the rag tried to downplay scathing observations made by HC in Smriti Irani case, against Congress leaders

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,880FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com