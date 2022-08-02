The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided 12 locations linked to National Herald, a newspaper owned by Young Indian Pvt Ltd, a company by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, in connection with a money laundering case.

Enforcement Directorate today carried out searches at multiple locations in Delhi and other places in the alleged National Herald money laundering case pic.twitter.com/WOOEwzkml7 — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

Rahul Gandhi was questioned by ED on June 13 for over 6 hours and his statement was recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED had recorded the statements of all those involved in the case, with the exception of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. The agency, however, had issued summoned to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on July 11 for recording her statement on July 21.

Then in July, the Enforcement Directorate questioned Sonia Gandhi in connection with the money laundering case linked to National Herald, triggering massive protests by Congress leaders and supporters, who took to streets demonstrating against the central agency for interrogating the Gandhi family.

The National Herald scam is one of the most notable legal cases in Indian history, as the Gandhis are directly accused. The Mother-Son duo of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul, along with their aides – Oscar Fernandez, Motilal Vohra and Sam Pithroda are alleged to have been involved in massive ‘cheating and breach of trust’ in the acquisition of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) by Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YIL). Assets worth crores of rupees had been allegedly transferred for purposes other than originally intended for a paltry sum. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had got unconditional bail in December 2015.