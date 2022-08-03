Wednesday, August 3, 2022
HomeNews Reports'You walked out, check Sansad TV for answers': FM Nirmala Sitharaman busts TMC's Derek...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘You walked out, check Sansad TV for answers’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman busts TMC’s Derek O’ Brien’s ‘issues evaded’ claim

In the tweet, FM Sitharaman said, "You just walked out Derek O'Brien, the moment I said in West Bengal, pre-GST, paneer had a VAT on it. Even in your absence, I kept answering each of the points you wanted replies on, on cesses, LPG, GST, and particularly on the rupee. Please take some time out to watch Sansad TV", FM Sitharaman said to O'Brien.

OpIndia Staff
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
FM Sitharaman said TMC's MP left the house without listening to her answers to the questions tabled by MPs in Rajya Sabha (Image: TNIE/India Today)
52

Following the address given by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Rajya Sabha over inflation, GST and other matters, Trinamool Congress’s MP Derek O’Brien claimed that she ‘evaded his questions’. However, FM Sitharaman refuted the claims and said she replied to all the queries even though Derek had walked out of the house and suggested he checks the recording of the session.

In the tweet, FM Sitharaman said, “You just walked out Derek O’Brien, the moment I said in West Bengal, pre-GST, paneer had a VAT on it. Even in your absence, I kept answering each of the points you wanted replies on, on cesses, LPG, GST, and particularly on the rupee. Please take some time out to watch Sansad TV.”

She had quoted the TMC MP where he had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “complain” against Fm Sitharaman. He had said, “Mr Narendra Modi, your Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to the Price Rise GST debate today in Rajya Sabha. WE HAD RAISED 6 SPECIFIC ISSUES. She evaded all. NO RESPONSE in #Parliament. Maybe I will get luckier on Twitter.”

After FM Sitharaman refuted his claims, without quoting her, Derek said, “So typical of Narendra Modi govt. His FM left RajyaSabha the moment I stood up to make my 14min speech for Trinamool Congress. They r now looking for a Twitter spat. She did not convincingly respond to any of the 6 ISSUES WE RAISED on Price Rise GST in Parliament. Happy tweeting.”

It is noteworthy that a major part of the current monsoon session at Rajya Sabha has seen continuous disruption by the leaders from opposition parties over price rise, GST etc. Around 20 members were suspended for disrupting the business in the house from different parties.

Owning to bad health, FM Sitharaman could not attend the daily business at the house for a few days, which was described as an “attempt to evade questions” despite the fact that the house was well-informed that FM would answer all the questions as soon as she feels better.

In a span of two days, FM attended both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha both to answer the questions tabled by the members regarding different matters, including GST, price rise, rupee vs dollar price and more.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTMC claims, Derek O'Brien tweet, GST Price rise
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,945FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com