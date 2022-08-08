Ghaziabad Police has arrested a woman identified as Preeti Sharma for allegedly killing her live-in partner identified as a barber Firoz. Police said Sharma killed Firoz by slitting his throat with a razor. She was arrested by the Police while attempting to dispose of the body that she had stuffed in a trolley bag. She was planning to leave the dead body-stuffed suitcase on a train.

Ghaziabad Update :

फिरोज की हत्या करने वाली प्रेमिका प्रीति ने लाश को सूटकेस में डाला। वह गाजियाबाद रेलवे स्टेशन पर किसी भी ट्रेन में इस सूटकेस को रखने जा रही थी, तभी पुलिस ने पकड लिया। pic.twitter.com/Gjj3NhtZOz — Sachin Gupta | सचिन गुप्ता (@sachingupta787) August 8, 2022

Police said in a statement that Sharma was previously married to one Deepak Yadav but got separated around four years back. After that, she started living in a live-in relationship with Firoz in her flat located in Tulsi Niketan. Sharma was pressurising Firoz to get married, but he was reportedly not ready. The couple had frequent arguments over the issue.

On August 7, the argument between the couple went out of hand, and as it escalated, Preeti attacked Firoz with a razor and slit his throat. Preeti hid the dead body in the flat for the night. On Sunday morning, she went to Seelampur in Delhi to buy a big trolley bag. She tied the dead body of Firoz with a thin plastic rope and stuffed it in the trolley bag.

Police added that around 2 PM on Sunday, she took the bag towards Ghaziabad Railway Station with an alleged plan to dispose of the bag on a train. However, the Police patrolling close to Tulsi Niketan spotted her and questioned her over suspicion. When they opened the bag, there was a dead body inside. Bhuvnesh Kumar, Tola Mor Police Station in-charge, said the woman was arrested, and further investigation is underway.