Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Gurugram: CBI raids Urban Cubes mall allegedly owned by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the Bihar Deputy CM denies ownership

Tejashwi Yadav said in the Bihar assembly today that he has enquired about the mall, and found that its director is one Krishna Kumar from Bhiwani in Haryana and it was inaugurated by a BJP MP

OpIndia Staff
On 24th August 2022, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at a mall in Gurugram in Haryana. The Urban Cubes mall which was raided is reportedly owned by Bihar’s deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. This mall is situated in Sector 71 and the CBI raid is in connection with the land-for-job scam in Bihar.

Besides this mall, the CBI also raided many other places including Whiteland Corporation Private Limited located in the Worldmark building in Sector 65 of Gurugram. According to a report by ABP News, construction of the Urban Cubes mall was done by the Whiteland company. Tejashwi Yadav’s family owns a share in this company. Bihar’s deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav has denied that he owns the mall. He said that the mall does not belong to him and that a BJP MP inaugurated it.

The investigative agency is conducting raids at various sites related to the RJD leader as it is probing an alleged scam that dates back to Lalu Yadav’s time as the UPA-I government’s minister of railways. Raids are currently taking place at the homes of RJD MP Ashfaque Karim, Rajya Sabha MP Faiyaz Ahmad, RJD MLC Sunil Singh, EX MLC Subodh Rai, and Former RJD MLA Abu Dojana. The agency is simultaneously raiding 25 locations.

While it has been widely reported that Tejashwi Yadav owns the Urban Cubes Mall, the Bihar Deputy CM has rejected the claim. He said that he does not own the mall, adding that it was inaugurated by a BJP MP. Tejashwi Yadav said in the Bihar assembly today that he has enquired about the mall, and found that its director is one Krishna Kumar from Bhiwani in Haryana. He said that his name was being linked with the mall under a conspiracy by the BJP, and he has all the documents to prove it.

On May 18, 2022, CBI filed a case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and his daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav. The CBI also named 12 others in this case who were given jobs in the railway zones of Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hajipur.

Lalu Prasad’s family paid the sellers in cash for lands measuring 1,05,292 square feet in Patna. These lands allegedly belong to job seekers’ families and were transferred or purchased in exchange for group-D jobs on the railways. According to the FIR, the people were appointed based on forged documents without any advertisement or public notice.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

