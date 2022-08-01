Wild thoughts of a deranged mind: Mona Ambegaonkar goes from being known for her acting skills to her hateful conduct on social media

Mona Ambegaonkar is an Indian actress best known for her work in the television and film industries in Hindu and Marathi languages. 52-years-old Ambegaonkar’s career has spread over three decades. She is known for her roles in films like Mangal Pandey, Mardaani and the television serial CID. Apart from her roles in the industry, Mona is also “famous” for the “activism” she does on and off social media.

On social media, her personality is more bent toward being an abusive and hateful troll who continues to spew venom on anyone and everyone who is against her line of thoughts. Amidst all the abuses she threw on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, practising Hindus, RSS and others, here is a glimpse into her psyche that screams that she likely needs help and counselling.

The ‘Neech Aadmi’ saga

If you spend even 15 minutes on her Twitter profile, it is prominently visible how much she hates Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So much so that she often uses the catchphrase ‘Neech Aadmi’ for him, mostly without directly taking his name. Here are a few examples. It was Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar who first used the derogatory term ‘neech aadmi’ for PM Modi, which Ambegaonkar seems to have picked up.

During Covid’s second wave, a rumour made to media reports that the central government decided to go away with the insurance meant for the healthcare workers. On April 19, 2021, Regional Bureau Chief, The India Observer (USA), Vijaylakshmi Nadar, shared a misleading tweet that echoed the said rumour. Mona, without verifying the facts, went on to call names to the Prime Minister and said, “Neech Aadmi. Coward & Psychopath. Mass Murderer. Traitor. Narbhakshi. Ghoul.” Both the tweets by Nadar and Ambegaonkar are still available on Twitter without any ‘misleading tag’. Neither of them corrected or deleted the tweet even after the claims were debunked.

In reality, the Government of India had extended the insurance for health workers who died during the line of Covid duty till April 24, 2021. The government was discussing new insurance plans for the Covid warriors with another insurance company. So the Government of India did not withdraw or cancel the life insurance cover, they were just looking for a new insurance provider to settle the claims.

She often tweets abuses for the Prime Minister without any specific reason. On April 24, 2021, she wrote, “Currently, that filthy Mass Murderer also known as Neech Aadmi or Chowkidaar & his Supari Killer Henchman also known as Tadipaar are the ‘system’. Thoo on this system. Thoo,” and hurled abuses for Home Minister Amit Shah as well.

It is like whenever she is bored, she logs on to Twitter and abuses PM Modi for her own entertainment. It is quite a strange obsession.

Frustration over anti-conversion laws

Due to the increasing number of forced conversions and conversions in exchange for perks across the country, states have introduced measures to curb such activities. Hindu organizations like Bajrang Dal, VHP, RSS and others are predominantly standing against the conversion mafia of Christian groups across states.

Interestingly, since the talks of anti-conversion law started in the state of Karnataka, the Christian groups and churches started to panic as the law would deem their unethical practices unlawful. The international conversion mafia came in the support and used media houses like BBC to spread anti-India and anti-Hindu propaganda. Quoting one such report by BBC where it was projected as if the minorities in India were being targeted with anti-conversion laws. Quoting the report, Mona said, “We are making international headlines for being a violent, barbaric country under the ‘rule’ of Saffron Extremists & their Neech Aadmi. How do you think Christian countries, with all that economic power, will react to this?”

On the contrary, it is the Hindus who are suffering because of the lack of anti-conversion laws. Hundreds of thousands of Hindus have been converted in the last few decades in the name of perks, social equality, ailments, and more. Above all, the rampant number of Grooming Jihad cases is more than enough to show why India needs strict anti-conversion laws.

Irked by low FCRA funding for NGOs in India

Foreign-funded NGOs in India are among the top obstacles in getting development work done. These NGOs are known for spreading anti-India and anti-government propaganda. Since the Modi government came to power in 2014, the laws to receive foreign funding have been tightened. The NGOs have been made accountable for sharing information about where they are receiving funds and how they are utilizing them.

Also, the government put a stop to inter-NGO funding using the FCRA funds. As a result, thousands of NGOs either did not renew their license or were rejected new or renewal of the FCRA license. It was obvious that the funding would decrease over the years. Notably, the government regularly renews and approves the FCRA license of those NGOs that are doing genuine work in different fields.

Mona quoted propaganda website Article 14’s tweet that talked about the fall in foreign funding to NGOs over the years. The tweet stated in just one financial year that is from 2018-19 to 2019-2020, FCRA funds came down to Rs 2,190 crores from Rs 16,490 crores. Irked by the fact, Mona wrote, “Neech Aadmi ko gareebon se dar lagtaa hai. Aur unke liye kaam karne waalon se toh aur bhi phat jaati hai uski Sanghi chaddi.”

Interestingly, Mona skipped the part very conveniently that the FCRA licenses were cancelled, revoked or not provided because the NGOs either failed to explain the utilization or were involved in anti-India activities. It is obvious that if an organization is working in India, it has to follow the laws of the land; otherwise, it will lose the perks and benefits.

In February 2021, Mona blamed the Modi government for the delay in the Bullet Train project. Either she did not check or chose to ignore the fact that when the Uddhav Thackeray-led government came to Maharashtra, the Bullet Train project was one of the most affected infrastructure projects. The delays in land accusations and other formalities led to the unprecedented delay.

The lie of ‘non-existing’ temples

In May 2022, Mona said, “After destroying Taj Mahal and Kutub Minar in order to find non-existent Mandirs under them, will the mob that votes for and genuflects in front of Narendra Modi finally have food in their bellies, education for their kids, jobs/salaries that pay their bills?” Her frustration-filled tweet came at the time when there were talks about a survey of the Gyanvapi disputed structure, Qutub Minar and other Mughal structures that were built either after destruction of Hindu temples or materials from Hindu temples were used.

Qutub Minar is, in fact, built using temple materials of around 27 Hindu and Jain temples. There is a transcription of the same written outside its premises, and one can easily spot damaged idols of Hindu Gods used in the construction. Moreover, OpIndia has also covered several reports, including a list of such structures penned by Historian Sita Ram Goel.

Fell for fake news and abused PM Modi

On June 5, Twitter user TheSkinDoctor13 published a satirical post suggesting all charges against Vijay Mallya were dropped. If one reads the image added by the skin doctor, it is clear that the post was a fake one. It read, “In a surprising but logical move, India dropped all fraud charges against absconding billionaire Vijay Mallya. This happened after Mallya approached Mr Arvind Kejriwal, the world’s best CM, the anti-corruption crusader and the father of truth itself and got his papers checked. It’s well known that Mr Kejriwal is considered the highest judicial authority in the world, right above the International Court of Justice.”

It further read, “Whatever he says is considered gospel truth. After, He said, “I’ve personally checked Mallya’s documents. He is innocent” Gol swiftly dropped all charges and announced Padma Vibhushan for Mallya.

Mallya is expected to land in India tomorrow and will be received by the Indian Council of ministers.”

The post came to light of bizarre explanations being given by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal while giving clean chit to AAP’s ministers over corruption charges and accusations related to anti-India activities. However, Mona failed to comprehend the fact that it was a satire and thought it was true. She wrote, “Nothing to be ashamed of, Narendra Modi. Must be true to the payoff. Loyalty matters.”

Got spam? Let’s abuse the PM!

Even if she or anyone receives a spam mail or message, it is always a golden chance for her to abuse PM Modi. On June 23, while quoting a fun post by a Twitter user about a spam mail he/she received, Mona wrote, “Hello United nations. Do you have a ‘compensation programme’? If so, please ask Charlie to send ₹15 Lakhs to everybody in #India. You see, Narendra Modi has sent our economy into total meltdown and has not given us the above amount that he had promised when elected to the PMO office. Thanks.”

Sad for Mona, PM Modi never promised to give 15 lakhs but only stated a hypothetical situation during one of his rallies before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The misleading reports of PM Modi promising 15 lakhs have been debunked several times but used by propagandists to mock Modi supporters.

If PM Modi gets clean-chit, courts are sold out

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently got clean-chit in Gujarat Riots 2002 case, Mona called the Supreme Court “sold out”.

On the other hand, she was happy when Alt News’ co-founder Mohammed Zubair got bail and welcomed him back.

These tweets are not even the tip of the iceberg. Mona Ambegaonkar’s abuse and hate-filled tweets are in the hundreds. One only hopes that she seeks the help she desperately needs.