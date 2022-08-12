Aamir Khan’s official remake of the 1994 Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’ opens to empty theatres and disappointing reviews, the audience is enthralled by a rather special ‘critical review’ of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ by actor Kamal R Khan (KRK).

On Friday (August 12), the ‘Deshdrohi’ actor uploaded a 13-minute long review of the Aamir Khan starrer on Youtube. At the time of writing, the video has been viewed over 1,39,951 times and has received over 25000 likes.

In his review, KRK has accused Aamir Khan of unnecessarily dragging the movie like chewing gum. “The film has added especially extra 15 minutes to show the greatness of the people of Pakistan,” KRK added.

The ‘Deshdrodhi’ actor asked, “If you wanted to play the character of a mentally deranged man, why did you feel the need to dress up like a Sikh? Do you want to imply that all Sikhs are mentally unstable?”

“Kuch toh soch leta movie likhna se pehale (You should have put in more thought before writing this movie),” KRK had slammed Aamir Khan for logical fallacies throughout the movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.’ KRK even questioned the scenes of a Pakistani military man being rescued, getting treatment, and staying on in India without any scrutiny or investigation.

He also emphasised how an aged cast tried to play the role of youngsters and sabotaged their own movie. “Screenplay is bad and scattered. It looks as if Aamir tried to accommodate every event that took place in India in one movie,” KRK concluded.

Netizens appreciate KRK for his critical review of Laal Singh Chaddha

Social media users applauded the review of KRK and urged him to continue dissing the Hindi film fraternity. “KRK single-handedly knocked Bollywood out of the park…Kudos,” wrote one Harsh Vardhan Singh.

“13-minute entertainment is better than a movie. Legend storyteller KRK,” another user pointed out.

Screengrab of the comments

One Biren remarked, “I can’t stop laughing that’s super hilarious.” Another user stated, “KRK Bhai your review is better than the whole movie.”

Screengrab of the comments

One Ajay Managaon wrote, “KRK sir creates more suspense to his followers than Bollywood movie. Morning he tweets, he won’t review…And he bombs all of a sudden.”

Another user stated, “I personally believe KRK was the first person who started boycotting Laal Singh Chaddha.”

Screengrab of the comments

Aamir Khan’s “much awaited” movie had fallen on its face in theatres as the shows are not getting the response as anticipated. The movie has opened to empty theatres even on a long weekend and Aamir’s acting is receiving flaks too.