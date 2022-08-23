On Sunday (August 21) night, the police arrested a man for hurling an egg at a procession carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha.

The incident took place at around 10 pm in the Kamathipura area in the Nagapada neighbourhood of South Mumbai. As per a report by Organiser, the accused was identified as 25-year-old Abdul Kalim Atru Khan, who also went by the alias of Shahbaz.

The Hindu devotees were bringing the Ganesha idol from Chinchpokli to Kamathipura Gully No.13 when the incident took place. This sparked off protests in the area, with the worshippers demanding strict action against the accused.

Maharashtra: People protesting at Nagpada Police Station as an #egg was thrown on the Bhagwan #Ganesha idol allegedly by Abdul Kalim Atru Khan alias #Shahbaz when the mandal workers of Kamathipura Gully No. 13 were bringing in the idol. pic.twitter.com/LFoSTyvTBq — Organiser Weekly (@eOrganiser) August 22, 2022

Shahbaz was booked by the Nagapada police station under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153A and 295A. Following his arrest, he was remanded to police custody.

While speaking about the matter, an official informed, “The man has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).”

An accused was booked & arrested from spot under sections 295A & 153A in the Nagpada PS area. Further legal process is on. Situation is peaceful: DCP Yogesh Kumar pic.twitter.com/lIR3wT2MHD — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

The police were able to pacify the angry devotees by registering a First Information Report (FIR) and arresting the accused. They informed that the situation was under control and that the legal process was underway.