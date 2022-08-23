Tuesday, August 23, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMumbai: Police arrest one Shahbaz for throwing egg at Hindu procession carrying Ganpati idol....
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Mumbai: Police arrest one Shahbaz for throwing egg at Hindu procession carrying Ganpati idol. Here is what we know so far

While speaking about the matter, an official informed, "The man has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs)."

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai: Police arrest Shahbaz for throwing egg at Lord Ganesha procession. Here is what we know so far
Lord Ganesha idol, protest by Hindu devotees, image via Jagran
5

On Sunday (August 21) night, the police arrested a man for hurling an egg at a procession carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha.

The incident took place at around 10 pm in the Kamathipura area in the Nagapada neighbourhood of South Mumbai. As per a report by Organiser, the accused was identified as 25-year-old Abdul Kalim Atru Khan, who also went by the alias of Shahbaz.

The Hindu devotees were bringing the Ganesha idol from Chinchpokli to Kamathipura Gully No.13 when the incident took place. This sparked off protests in the area, with the worshippers demanding strict action against the accused.

Shahbaz was booked by the Nagapada police station under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153A and 295A. Following his arrest, he was remanded to police custody.

While speaking about the matter, an official informed, “The man has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).”

The police were able to pacify the angry devotees by registering a First Information Report (FIR) and arresting the accused. They informed that the situation was under control and that the legal process was underway.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMumbai arrest, Ganesha idol, Hindu procession
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,211FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com