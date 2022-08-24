On Wednesday, a Noida court granted bail to advocate Bhaavya Roy, who was detained and taken into judicial custody after being charged with abusing security officers at her residential community at Jaypee Wish Town in Noida sector 126.

According to the reports, Richa Upadhyay, Chief Judicial Magistrate granted Roy’s bail application. The incident is said to have happened on August 21 when Roy abused her society’s security guard named Anoop Kumar. She called the security guard ‘Bihari’ and used other sexually filthy words for him.

The accused woman who misbehaved with the security personnel in Jaypee Wish Town, Noida, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. pic.twitter.com/SE2u1fsXE8 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2022

Roy was intoxicated at the time of the incident, the video of which went viral over social media. In the video, she could be seen punching the guard, claiming that three other girls had also filed a complaint against him. She first grabbed the guard’s hand and later hurled abuses at him.

Meanwhile, the guard’s colleagues and the other security guards gathered at the spot and tried to pacify the situation. The viral video also showed her grabbing the guard’s collar and abusing him by calling him a ‘Bihari’. After the incident, the security guard identified as Anoop Kumar filed a complaint at Sector 126 police station.

Additional Commissioner of Police Bharati Singh also had taken cognizance of the event and confirmed that the woman had misbehaved with security personnel of the society. “Police registered a case based on the complaint of the security guard. Her vehicle has been brought to PS and she has been arrested”, she had said on August 21.

Noida, UP | A woman named Bhavya Rai was caught on video abusing, misbehaving with a security personnel of the society. Police registered a case based on the complaint of the security guard. Her vehicle has been brought to PS & she has been arrested: Bharti Singh, Addl CP (HQ) pic.twitter.com/jZCgHNREgt — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2022

Bhaavya Roy was arrested on the very same day of the incident and was sent to 14 days of judicial custody. She was booked for offences under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code.