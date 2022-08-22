On August 21, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act over his comments at a rally in Islamabad a day earlier. Soon after, there were reports that an arrest warrant against Khan was issued, leading to a law and order situation. His supporters not only showed solidarity on the streets but also on social media platforms. A large number of supporters reached his Bani Gala residence amid the reports of the arrest warrant.

Live broadcast of Khan’s speeches banned by PEMRA

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) issued an order banning the live telecast of Khan’s speeches on all satellite TV channels. Furthermore, his official YouTube channel has been blocked by the authorities, which added more fuel to the fire. In a tweet Khan said, “The fascist Imported govt sunk to a new low today by banning live coverage of my speeches on TV & then blocking YouTube temporarily during my speech at Liaquat Bagh. All this after continuous intimidation of media persons & taking channels off air earlier.”

This is not only a gross violation of freedom of speech but also negatively affects the digital media industry and the livelihoods of many. What they need to understand is that no matter what they do, they cannot suppress the will of the people which is Haqeeqi Azadi. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 21, 2022

He added, “This is not only a gross violation of freedom of speech but also negatively affects the digital media industry and the livelihoods of many. What they need to understand is that no matter what they do, they cannot suppress the will of the people which is Haqeeqi Azadi.”

As per The Dawn’s report, PEMRA issued a four-page document instructing them not to telecast Khan’s live speech on Saturday, where he had targeted police and Judicial officials. The recorded speech was allowed with conditions including a time-delay mechanism.

PTI leaders slammed the government on social media

Amidst the political drama prevailing in the neighbouring country, PTI leaders slammed the current leadership and urged supporters to take the streets “for the sake of Pakistan.”

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet that Khan was at home, and hundreds of workers had reached his residence to show support.

Murad Saeed, a close aide of Khan, informed his followers about the ‘arrest warrant’ against Khan and urged his supporters to “get out for the sake of Pakistan.”

Several other leaders, including Hammad Azhar, Farrukh Habib, and others, urged the PTI supporters to take on the streets in their respective cities and asked them to reach specific locations in large numbers.

PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur took a step further and issued a warning to the Police to stay away from the “political war. If Imran Khan is arrested by the imported government, we will take over Islamabad,” he warned. “And my message to police is that don’t be part of this political war anymore; otherwise, will deal [with] you as PDM workers, not police anymore let PTI and PDM leadership and workers fight and decide once and for all.”

If imran khan is arrested by the imported govt we will take over Islamabad and my message to police is that don’t be part of this political war anymore otherwise will deal u as pdm workers not police anymore let pti and pdm leadership and workers fight and decide once and for all — Ali Amin Khan Gandapur (@AliAminKhanPTI) August 21, 2022

Police refuted claims about the arrest but issued a warning

Islamabad police media director Taqi Jawad was quoted by The Dawn saying that though Police teams had reached the Bani Gala residence of the former PM, it was not for the arrest but to maintain law and order. He said following the reports of an arrest warrant being issued got circulated, a large number of PTI supporters reached Bani Gala leading to the possibility of a law and order situation in the area. The Police went only to maintain law and order. He further added if Police plan to arrest Khan, a media release will be issued for the same.

In a series of tweets, the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT) issued warnings to PTI leaders, including former PM Khan, against the threats. It said, “Anyone threatening the police or making false accusations will be dealt with according to the law.”

The Police added that it has been doing its duty and will continue to do so with due diligence. Reminding the leaders that the Police personnel took an oath to serve the nations, it added that the department would continue to do so.

ICT added, “All officers are rendering their services with complete responsibility and continue to discharge them. The Police is an organized institution, and we are bound to perform our duties come what may.” It further warned strict action against those who level false allegations against the department.

Imran Khan’s security withdrawn, alleged PTI leader

PTI leader Shireen Mazari alleged that ICT had withdrawn Imran Khan’s security following his Saturday night speech. She said, “This is against the law, but who cares about the law in this Imported government? The nation should know how conspirators are creating a life threat for Imran Khan.”

FIR against Imran Khan

The FIR against PTI chief over his Saturday night speech was registered at around 10 PM at Islamabad’s Margalla police station over a complaint filed by magistrate Ali Javed. As per the FIR, Khan “terrorized and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional sessions judge.”

In his Saturday address, Khan had threatened to file cases against the IG and DIG of the Islamabad Police and threatened he would not “spare them.” He further threatened Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and said she should “prepare herself as the action would be taken against her.”

In his complaint, the magistrate argued that the address created hurdles in the proper functioning of the Police department and judiciary and asked for strict action against Khan.

Allegations of mental, physical, and sexual torture of PTI leader Shehbaz Gill in custody

During his address, PTI leader Imran Khan demanded justice for his Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill and alleged he was mentally, physically, and sexually tortured during 2-day Police custody. He said, “All the pictures and videos clearly show that Gill was tortured both mentally and physically, including sexual abuse – most too gruesome to tell.” Gill was arrested by ICT in the case against him for inciting “mutiny among armed forces.”