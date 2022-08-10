Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Updated:

Pakistan: Politician attacks Hindu family on its way to pilgrimage over petty squabble

Pakistani Hindu resident Ajay Kumar was on a pilgrimage with his family when his overtaking a local politician's car triggered him so much that he traced Kumar's family and got his goons to attack him.

OpIndia Staff
Hindu family attacked by local politician in Pakistan
4

A local Pakistani politician and his goons on Sunday evening attacked a Hindu family on its way to a pilgrimage to Daherji in Pakistan’s Ghotki.

The Pitafi tribe leader got his goons to come and attack the Hindu family, broke the car glasses and harassed men and women of the family because a wrapper of ice cream flew and fell on his car. As per Ajay Kumar, the victim, the goons came and started beating them without any reason.

As per Pakistani local media, Kumar was returning from Raharki Sahib, a temple in the area and crossed vehicle of Pakistani politician, Dr Shamsher Pitafi’s car. Kumar tried to ask for a side to overtake but were repeatedly denied, reports say. When the family did overtake, Pitafi got angry and followed them and got them attacked. Sindh Police have reportedly assured that attackers will be arrested. However, no updates on this front yet.

Pitafi is a relative of Pakistani politician. He is cousin of Sindh Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, Abdul Bari Pitafi. However, as per reports, Kumar was advised not to file an FIR by local Hindu leaders. Reports also suggest Pitafi was not arrested because of political pressure.

Searched termspakistani hindu family attacked
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

