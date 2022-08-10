Pakistan: Politician attacks Hindu family on its way to pilgrimage over petty squabble

A local Pakistani politician and his goons on Sunday evening attacked a Hindu family on its way to a pilgrimage to Daherji in Pakistan’s Ghotki.

Hindu family of Sanghar district on way to Daherji for pilgrimage severely beaten by Pitafi tribe sardar & his gang, car glasses broken male members and women were harased. Reason of anger of pitafi sardar was wrapper of ice cream flew n hit his car. This is the way for Hindus. pic.twitter.com/DC8ewOiIRF — LAL MALHI (@LALMALHI) August 7, 2022

The Pitafi tribe leader got his goons to come and attack the Hindu family, broke the car glasses and harassed men and women of the family because a wrapper of ice cream flew and fell on his car. As per Ajay Kumar, the victim, the goons came and started beating them without any reason.

As per Pakistani local media, Kumar was returning from Raharki Sahib, a temple in the area and crossed vehicle of Pakistani politician, Dr Shamsher Pitafi’s car. Kumar tried to ask for a side to overtake but were repeatedly denied, reports say. When the family did overtake, Pitafi got angry and followed them and got them attacked. Sindh Police have reportedly assured that attackers will be arrested. However, no updates on this front yet.

Pitafi is a relative of Pakistani politician. He is cousin of Sindh Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, Abdul Bari Pitafi. However, as per reports, Kumar was advised not to file an FIR by local Hindu leaders. Reports also suggest Pitafi was not arrested because of political pressure.