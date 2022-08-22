On Monday, August 22, a video of Patna ADM KK Singh brutally thrashing a CTET and BTET qualified candidate who was protesting against the Bihar government at Dak Bungalow Chowraha in Patna went viral on social media.

Taking cognizance of the incident, BJP’s Amit Malviya Tweeted in Hindi that roughly translates to, “Bihar police, working at the behest of Nitish Kumar, who spoke about giving 20 lakh jobs, beats up a teacher candidate who was protesting in Patna in an inhuman way. The Bihar government and its officials not only thrashed the teacher but also insulted the tricolour. This is the real face of JDU-RJD government…”

As evidenced by the video, the incident occurred in broad daylight, in the presence of numerous police and CRPF officers. The youth in the video sat on the road with a tricolour in his hand and began hurling insults at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He complained about being unemployed for the past four years.

He then attempted to speak the to reporters present there, when suddenly ADM KK Singh appeared from behind. He grabbed the youth by the hair and dragged him down the road. One of the police officers is heard saying that the youth has been performing the drama for quite some time.

ADM KK Singh re-appeared with a long baton and began to mercilessly beat up the youth, who is seen lying on the road with the Indian flag in his hand. A police officer, at this point, snatched the flag from the youth’s hand, while ADM KK Singh continued to assault him.

According to reports, this youth was amongst the 5000 job aspirants who have been protesting at Dak Bungalow Chowraha in Patna. These candidates, who have qualified the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) are demanding permanent teaching jobs by staging a protest in Patna, Bihar.

Protestants are demanding teaching jobs in primary and secondary schools. CTET and BTET qualified candidates have been waiting for over three years to get recruited for the jobs they have qualified for.

Bihar TET, which should ideally be held once a year, has only been held twice since the first BTET in 2011. It was held in the state for the last time in 2017. The BTET-qualified candidates are still waiting to be hired. Later, the students petitioned the Patna High Court, demanding that the BTET be held on a regular basis. The HC directed the state government to investigate their request.

Now, the CTET, BTET-qualified candidates have now taken to the streets to stage massive protests in the state, demanding employment and raising their voices against the state Education Minister. The Bihar police, meanwhile, have resorted to lathi charge to disperse the protestors.

Tejashwi Yadav pushes all responsibility for job creation on Nitish Kumar

OpIndia recently reported how days after Nitish Kumar severed ties with BJP and formed an alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), party leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is now the deputy CM in the new Nitish Government in Bihar, has passed the buck of employment generation on the Bihar Chief Minister.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News on Thursday (August 11), when Yadav was quizzed about his pre-poll promise of providing 10 lakh jobs to youth in the State, the RJD chief first blamed the Central government for supposedly ‘eating away all jobs and shutting down factories. “Unemployment is the biggest challenge not just in Bihar but across the country,” he claimed.

Yadav further pointed out, “I stand by my commitment. But, I had said that 10 lakh jobs will be provided once I become the Chief Minister. I will only be holding the position of Deputy Chief Minister in the current government.”