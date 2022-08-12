Days after Nitish Kumar severed ties with BJP and formed an alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), party leader Tejashwi Yadav has passed the buck of employment generation on the Bihar Chief Minister.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News on Thursday (August 11), Yadav was quizzed about his pre-poll promise of providing 10 lakh jobs to youth in the State. “Do you have any plans of implementing your promise and how?”

The RJD chief first blamed the Central government for supposedly ‘eating away all jobs and shutting down factories’. “Unemployment is the biggest challenge not just in Bihar but across the country,” he claimed.

Yadav further pointed out, “I stand by my commitment. But, I had said that 10 lakh jobs will be provided once I become the Chief Minister. I will only be holding the position of Deputy Chief Minister in the current government.”

He was however quick to claim that he had taken up the issue of unemployment with Nitish Kumar. “The Bihar CM has talked to me about it and has directed authorities to provide as many jobs as possible to the youth,” Yadav claimed.

“Once the trust vote gets over, it will be done. If not by me, the commitment to employment generation will be fulfilled by Nitish Kumar. It makes no difference. If he does it, then, I will be happier,” the RJD chief passed on the responsibility to his newfound ally.

While Tejashwi Yadav was quick to join hands with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU), he appears reluctant in taking the responsibility that comes along with power.

RJD chief makes anti-Brahmin remarks

Later, Tejashwi Yadav and BJP leader Giriraj Singh engaged in a war of words on Twitter over a snippet of the interview. Singh had slammed the former for escaping from his pre-poll promises based on his comment about providing 10 lakh jobs on becoming Chief Minister.

10 लाख रोजगार देने का जो हमने वादा किया था वह हम मुख्यमंत्री बनने पर पूरा करेंगे अभी तो हम उपमुख्यमंत्री हैं।

😂 pic.twitter.com/X8pbjhxmdH — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) August 11, 2022

Yadav had hit back at Singh, accusing him of peddling edited videos and lying shamelessly. In this process, the RJD Chief made objectionable remarks about Brahmins.

He mocked the Brahmin community by making sly reference to the Shikha/ Lambi choti and said, “Keeping a lambi choti does not make you knowledgeable.”

The Rashtriya Janata Dal has been infamous for appeasing the Yadav community and demonising the Brahmins. During the days of Jungle Raj, members of the Brahmin community suffered unspeakable atrocities at the hands of RJD goons.

Tejashwi Yadav’s father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, had been at the forefront of mocking Brahmins and Hindu rituals. It therefore comes as no surprise that the incumbent RJD chief is setting a ground for harassment of the Brahmin community, given that he is now a part of the Bihar government, through his targeted remarks.