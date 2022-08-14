Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away at 62

Veteran investor and stock trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday (April 14) morning. He was 62 years old.

Also known as the ‘Big Bull of Dalal street’, Jhunjhunwala is now survived by his wife and three children.

He had recently launched a low cost airline ‘Akasa Air.’

In an interview in November last year, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had said, “I just pray to God to keep me happy, content, healthy and satisfied. Wealth and success is temporary and transient.” He further added, “What I would like to ask and pray to God is give me contentment and happiness, not to envy others and treat others well.”

This is a developing story. More details will be added as and when they emerge.