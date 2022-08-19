Sam Harris goes on a deranged rant yet again: Supports censoring Hunter Biden story, admits it was a warranted ‘left-wing conspiracy’. Details

Sam Harris has been slowly but surely sliding into insanity for a while now, ever since the USA was gripped by the Donald Trump phenomenon. In an interview on the YouTube channel Triggernometry, Sam Harris has now admitted that the censoring of the Hunter Biden laptop story was a warranted “left-wing conspiracy” to ensure that Joe Biden could unseat Donald Trump. He has also gone on record to support the censor of the story, saying that even if there were corpses of children found in his basement at the time, he would not have cared. Sam Harris is one of the intellectual leaders of the “New Athiest Movement” and calls himself a Rational Atheist.

In a short clip from the almost 90 minute interview shared by Jack Posobiec, the senior editor of website HumanEvents.com, Sam Harris said that he supported the censoring of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

In the full interview, for at least a good 6-7 minutes, Sam Harris essentially defends censoring the Hunter Biden story because it was far more important to him to unseat Donald Trump. He draws a comparison to the 2016 Hillary Clinton email fiasco saying that the fact that an investigation had to be opened days before the election. Hillary Clinton herself and several others who support her, including Sam Harris, believe that the investigation into her emails back in 2016 cost her the elections, or she would have been President. Citing this incident, Harris says, “We will get 4 more years of Trump if we actually give this a fair hearing”, referring to the bombshell “laptop from hell” belonging to Hunter Biden.

“It is like a coin toss for, the Hunter Biden laptop thing, I do understand how corrosive it is for an institution like the NYT to show obvious bias and inconsistency and dishonestly – it is like they couldn’t even frame it honestly – how I would frame it is – listen I don’t care what’s in the Hunter Biden laptop – at that point, Hunter Biden could have had corpses of children in his basement and I would not have cared, right? There is nothing. Firstly, it is Hunter Biden, not Joe Biden and whatever the scope of Joe Biden’s corruption is – if we could go down that rabbit hole endlessly – like he was getting kickbacks from Hunter Biden’s deal in Ukraine or wherever else, like China – it is small in comparison to the corruption Trump is involved in. It does not even stack up to Trump University. Trump University as a story is worse than anything that could be there in the Hunter Biden laptop”.

Sam Harris then talks about Twitter shutting down the account of The New York Post and censoring the story, saying that people allege it was a Left Wing Conspiracy to deny Donald Trump the Presidency. He admits that it was “absolutely a conspiracy” but says that the conspiracy was “warranted”.

The flabbergasted host prods Harris further asking in dismay how he can be satisfied with a left-wing conspiracy to stop the democratic election of a leader he might not like. To that, he first tries to say it wasn’t the “left-wing” (after saying it was), but when caught, he goes back to saying that “it was a conspiracy out in the open – it doesn’t matter what part is a conspiracy and what part is out in the open. If people get together and talk about what should we do about this – it’s like there was an asteroid heading towards earth and people huddled around in a room with all of our friends to discuss what we could do to deflect its course, would that be a conspiracy?”. He then claimed that Donald Trump was an existential threat similar to an asteroid hitting the earth.

When asked about destroying democracy to protect democracy, deranged Harris tries to defend his rant by claiming that he was not suggesting that ballots be stuffed, BUT, political opinion is already being inundated with misinformation, biased takes, outright lies etc, and therefore, since it is already happening, he says “the question is what can be done with your own biases to get a better outcome”. Harris here essentially defends the entire Left ecosystem lying, obfuscating and censoring information that they deem uncomfortable for their political position.

In this segment, Harris goes on to say that “we could have known that Biden would be comatose in office, and he still would not be worse than Trump”.

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that Sam Harris has gone completely unhinged.

Earlier, Sam Harris was heard saying, “Osama bin Laden, as a person, is far more understandable to me and far less reprehensible, personally, psychologically, than Trump.” The entire context of the conversation is not yet known but that is not entirely necessary as the atheist has said the same thing in the past as well.

In an audio clip uploaded to his Facebook account on the 19th of February 2020, he explains his position in detail. Sam Harris says, “I find Trump more despicable than I found Osama bin Laden… With Osama bin Laden, it’s just obvious to me that he could have been a mensch in some sense, right? He’s making serious sacrifices for ideas that he deeply believes in. He’s committed to a cause greater than himself.”

The deluded atheist continued, “I don’t doubt he had real ethical connections to the people in his life that he cared about. He’s a real person, right? And in some ways, he is kind of a moral hero in a very bad game. And so, therefore, he’s kind of prototypically evil when viewed from my game. he’s a person of actual substance- he’s just committed to the wrong ends, whereas Trump is the negation of all those things.”

Sam Harris is recognised across the ‘atheist community’ as someone who oozes intellect and rationality. However, quite clearly, he is further evidence of the fact a lack of religious faith does not automatically translate into a more rational worldview or more rational opinions.