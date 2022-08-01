Fact-check: Did Shah Rukh Khan ‘donate’ Rs 23 lakh for an RO plant at Vadodara railway station? Here is the truth

On Sunday, many tweets were going viral with the claim that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has ‘donated’ Rs 23 lakh for an RO (reverse osmosis) plant at the Vadodara railway station. Many verified Twitter accounts, too, were tweeting the same.

Times Group’s Bombay Times was one of the first to tweet that Shah Rukh Khan has spent Rs 23 lakh for an RO plant at Vadodara Railway Station.

However, soon it was picked up by others who claimed he had ‘donated’ the money.

SRK ‘donated’ Rs 23 lakh for RO plant, claimed a tweet

One Rahul Kumar Pandey, a verified Twitter handle, tweeted how Khan got in touch with authorities in Vadodara and when he was informed about ‘water scarcity’, he decided to donate an RO plant at the railway station.

Other SRK fan accounts, too, joined in.

His fans from Pakistan, too, joined in.

However, this does not seem to be the case.

In March 2022, Gujarat High Court had proposed to Shah Rukh Khan’s lawyer that the actor can consider installing an RO plant at Vadodara railway station where an case was registered against him when a stampede occurred during film promotion of Raees in January 2017. One person was killed and two policemen were injured when the actor arrived at Vadodara railway station and halted for 10 minutes. The fans who had come to meet him went into tizzy and police had to resort to mild lathicharge to control the crowd.

When the train started to move, fans started running along the train. One person lost his life due to breathlessness and two policemen were injured. Along with Khan, cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan had also arrived at the station to meet the superstar.

Subsequently, a case was registered against him, and the court issued summons to him under the Railways Act for rash and negligent act that cause grievous hurt and endangered lives of others. Later, Khan approached the High Court to quash the FIR against him. In March 2022, an elaborate hearing took place at magisterial court in Vadodara where Vadodara High Court judge opined that this act of throwing soft balls and tshirt to fans was not act done rashly or negligently but that of overenthusiasm.

The judge then asked Khan’s lawyer if he would be open to setting up an RO plant on station to mitigate damages that can help people for years to come. The lawyer had agreed.

As of now, it is not yet clear whether the said RO plant that was suggested by the court has been operational on Vadodara Railway station, but it is unlikely the actor ‘donated’ the money for the RO plant ‘out of goodness of his heart’ since he has been suggested to do so by the court itself.