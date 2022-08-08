Rana Ayyub, a donation fraud accused and long known for her tendency to whitewash Islamist crimes, last week took to Twitter to announce her fellowship with the University of Chicago. In a tweet, she made public her association with the University, adding that she would be discussing Indian democracy with leaders, diplomats, faculty and students.

“Some News: I am honoured to be joining the University of Chicago, Institute of Politics as their prestigious Pritzker fellow. The Institute of Politics was founded by @davidaxelrod in 2013. Hoping to discuss the Indian democracy with leaders, diplomats, faculty and students,” Ayyub tweeted on 2 August 2022.

Source: Twitter

The University of Chicago was one of the institutes that participated in ‘Dismantling the Global Hindutva’ conference

However, this association should not come as a surprise, given the Hinduphobic inclinations of the University of Chicago, one of the participants in the ‘Dismantling the Global Hindutva’ conference, Nazi-Esque propaganda blitzkrieg organised by the Global Left last year that sought to whitewash the genocide of Hindus and paint them as aggressors instead.

Source: The University of Chicago

Ms Ayyub’s convictions and preconceived notions about Hindutva and callous disregard for the Hindu lives firmly align with that of the University of Chicago, as manifested in the latter’s participation in a contentious conference where the so-called Genocide scholars said Hinduphobia or the negative sentiments or actions against practitioners of Hinduism is not an actual phenomenon but just a distraction aimed at covering up the perceived Hindutva aggression.

A 3-day conference cosponsored by 60+ Departments or Centers from 45+ Universities most from the USA took place on the 10th, 11th and 12th of September last year. The event titled “Dismantling Global Hindutva” saw participation from several Hindumisic elements like Audrey Truschke, Naxal sympathiser Anand Patwardhan and Nandini Sunder, Quint journalist Neha Dixit and many others, underscoring the nefarious objectives of the conference.

How Rana Ayyub has been shielding and supporting Islamists responsible for the killings of Hindus

While the Hindumisic elements globally have tried to equate Hindus to Nazis, the Nazi-Esque propaganda was yet another attempt to ossify denial of the ongoing genocide of Hindus at the hands of Islamists and instead blame the victims for causing ‘provocation’, something which was evident during the Nupur Sharma controversy recently, when the Left-liberal cabal went into overdrive to pin the blame of the chaos and disorder on the feet of the former BJP spokesperson and painting Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, who dog-whistled Islamists against her as a victim.

Zubair’s dog-whistling evoked country-wide protests against Nupur Sharma, with Islamists running amok, indulging in rioting, and shouting ‘sar tan se juda slogans’ against her. At least three Hindus, including Kanhaiya Lal and Umesh Kolhe, fell victim to the orgy of violence unleashed by Zubair as they went about killing and using violence against Hindus who voiced support for Nupur Sharma.

Rana Ayyub did not condemn the killing of Kanhaiya Lal or Umesh Kolhe, for that would have meant denouncing the Islamist ideology that underpinned their brutal murders committed in the name of blasphemy. Notably, Rana Ayyub had also refrained from condemning the horrifying murder of Hindu Samaj leader Kamlesh Tiwari, killed by Islamists in broad daylight at his Lucknow residence in 2019, for his comments on Prophet Muhammad half a decade ago. Apparently, Rana Ayyub has been a firm supporter of Mohammed Zubair, as evident from her numerous tweets supporting the controversial “fact-checker” who touts himself as a champion of exposing “hate speech” while himself posting disparaging and insulting social media posts on Hindu Gods and Hindu Goddesses.

In Rana Ayyub, the University of Chicago has found a perfect partner in peddling anti-Hindu propaganda

Pertinently, Ms Ayyub has been a staunch opponent of Hindutva, often leaning on unfounded claims and fake news to reinforce her propaganda against Hindus and organisations who dare stand up for them. In 2015, Ayyub, in her unmatched zeal to slander RSS and Hindutva organisations, filed a story blaming RSS activists and ‘Hindutva terrorists’ for the Ranaghat nun rape case.

In 2015, eight men plundered a Catholic church in Ranaghat, West Bengal, and gang-raped a nun. Ecstatic at the prospect that she could lay the blame for the terrible crime on her favourite punching bag, the RSS and “Hindu terrorists,” Rana Ayyub wrote a comprehensive account of the occurrence for DailyO, alleging how RSS activists had sexually abused a Christian nun in Bengal.

As it turned out, the accused were Bangladeshis and not RSS activists, as alleged by Ms Ayyub. However, the ‘journalist’ did not show the courtesy of admitting to her folly and continued spreading Hinduphobic propaganda unabated. Since then, Ms Ayyub’s efforts at demonising the Hindu activists and supporters have only increased.

There were several other instances when Rana Ayyub had been caught red-handed disseminating lies and falsehoods. Most notably, the Supreme Court of India had memorably brought down the edifice of lies built by Rana Ayyub after it made scathing observations on her book ‘Gujarat Files’, which she claimed was an ‘anatomy of a cover-up’ of Gujarat riots.

The court had trashed her book, saying it was based on conjectures, surmises, and suppositions, only proving that Ayyub’s relationship with the truth is complicated, to say the least, while her bond with radical Islamism seems all-pervasive.

One of the innuendoes in Ayyub’s book was that then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi had planned ex-Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya’s murder who was shot dead on March 26, 2003, in Ahmedabad during a morning walk.

A trial court found 12 Muslim men guilty of Haren Pandya’s murder, including the main accused Asghar Ali. According to the CBI investigation, the murder was carried out on the orders of a Muslim cleric Mufti Sufiyan to avenge the Gujarat riots.

Therefore, in Rana Ayyub, the University of Chicago found a worthy collaborator who would continue with its efforts of downplaying atrocities committed against Hindus and palm off the smokescreen of the “threat posed by Hindutva” to shield rabid Islamists and their violent crimes against non-Muslims.