Two Hindu students of Faiz-e-Aam Muslim College expelled for reading Hanuman Chalisa instead of Quran

The Inter College in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh named Faiz-e-Aam Muslim College is in the news after it expelled two Hindu students for reading Hanuman Chalisa instead of the Quran. The victim students say that they were asked to read a few verses from Quran but they chose to read Hanuman Chalisa instead after which they have been forced to stay out of the institute.

According to the reports, the Hindu students who have been expelled from the college are accused of spreading religious hysteria. While one of the victim students confirmed that his name has been dropped from college for reading Hanuman Chalisa instead of Quran, the other student says that he is not even aware why his name has been removed from the college.

Sourav Yadav, a student of class 11, revealed the exact sequence of events. He said that he was sitting and reading Rahim’s couplets, a Muslim student who was sitting beside him happened to object to his act and asked him to read the Quran instead of the couplet. Saurav Yadav then began reading Ramayana and Hanuman Chalisa instead of the Quran. The Muslim students complained to the college management and they ultimately cut off Sourav’s name from the college and issued him a Transfer Certificate.

The other Hindu student who has been expelled from the college has been identified as Madhavendra Pratap Singh. Madhavendra stated that he is totally unaware of what exactly happened and doesn’t know why his name has been cut off from the college. He said that he was doing science homework in his class and in the meantime, something happened that resulted in his termination.

Addressing the issue, college authority member, Mohammad Akhtar Siddiqui, vehemently denied the allegations put forth by both the Hindu students. He called it a conspiracy and said that the students were deliberately trying to malign the college’s reputation.

However, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) provincial media in-charge Sharad Sharma has demanded the arrest of the college principal and manager in this case. The Hindu organization has also warned that if action is not taken within three days, the issue will be taken to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. DM Nitish Kumar is looking into the matter while investigations are underway.