The Jaunpur police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested four people after a video went viral where a Muslim mob was heard raising ‘sar tan se juda’ and ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans during a Muharram procession. The video of the incident went viral on social media on August 10, Wednesday.

The incident reportedly took place in the Karianv Bazar of Mirganj police station area of ​​Jaunpur. On Wednesday, a group of Muslims were participating in the Tazia procession in the evening, when some Islamists in the crowd started shouting objectionable slogans and also tried to instigate the people belonging to the other community.

After the video went viral, the police sprung into action. It registered an FIR and arrested the people who chanted these slogans.

The Jaunpur police took to Twitter to apprise about the incident. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural said, “It had come to light that during the Tazia procession, some objectionable slogans were raised. There were videos of the incident, it was investigated and the accused were traced. Since it was objectionable FIR was registered and four people were arrested. Action being taken.”

He further said that Mohammed Shakeel, Abdul Zabbar, Mohammed Jeeshan, and Mohammed Kharish were arrested for raising the hateful slogans.

Multiple murders in the name of “Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek saza, sar tan se zuda”

India has seen murders and multiple threats in the name of blasphemy against the Prophet Mohammed (Nabi) for nearly a century, with Mahashay Rajpal being a notable figure to lose his life. However, these incidents have spiked in recent days after Nupur Sharma’s incident where she commented on Prophet Mohammed.

Since then, we have seen the open beheading of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur in broad daylight, the murder of Umesh Kolhe, and dozens of threats against individuals who supported Nupur Sharma. In all these cases, the threat was the same, “Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek saza, sar tan se zuda.”