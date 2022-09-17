A special court in Delhi on Saturday sent AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to four days in custody of the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board corruption case. The development came after ACB’s disclosure in court that Khan received Rs 4 crore in ill-gotten money.

The ACB moved a 14-day police custody remand before Special Judge Vikas Dhull, submitting that the agency needs Khan’s custody to question him thoroughly and ”confront” him on how he received the money.

The agency had recovered a dairy which allegedly listed many monetary transactions. Relying on the content of the diary, the agency stated that Khan had received the ill-gotten money. It pointed out the entry that said Khan had received Rs 4 crores in cash. The application then further added that the transactions were also recorded in Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttrakhand.

The agency also contended that the ACB was manhandled when they were undertaking a raid in connection with the case, and also played a video in court to support their arguments that Khan, if released from custody, would be a threat to law enforcement officers and witnesses in this case.

The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch on Friday arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board corruption case after recovering incriminating material and evidence against him during the raids conducted earlier yesterday.

On Friday, Anti-Corruption Branch raided multiple locations, including the home of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan. During the raid by the ACB, an unlicensed Beretta pistol was recovered from Hamid Ali Khan, the alleged close aide of Khan. During the raids, officials also recovered Rs 24 lakhs.