Friday, September 2, 2022
HomeNews ReportsNotice of appointments of 9 corporation chairpersons in Punjab signed by Arvind Kejiwal emerges,...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Notice of appointments of 9 corporation chairpersons in Punjab signed by Arvind Kejiwal emerges, boosts allegations of remote controlled govt

On September 2 morning, Ankit Saxena, who is a social media manager with AAP, posted a notice showing the appointment of chairmen of nine boards/corporations in Punjab, and the notice was signed by Arvind Kejriwal.

OpIndia Staff
9

Ever since AAP leader Bhagwant Mann became the chief minister of Punjab, opposition parties have been alleging that the government is remote controlled by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Now, the Congress party has alleged that appointment letters in Punjab are being signed by the AAP supremo.

Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa made the allegations by sharing a Facebook post by AAP worker Ankit Saxena, who had posted an appointment letter with Arvind Kejriwal’s signature. On September 2 morning, Ankit Saxena, who is a social media manager with AAP, posted a notice showing the appointment of chairmen of nine boards/corporations in Punjab, and the notice was signed by Arvind Kejriwal.

The notice announced the appointments of new heads of Punjab State Farmer Commission, Markfed, Pungrain, Punjab Agri Export Corporation Itd., Punjab Youth Development Board, Punjab Agro Food Grain Corporation Ltd., Punjab Agro Industry Corporation, Punjab Small Scale Industries Corporataion, and Forest Development Corporation.

Screenshot of Ankit Saxena’s FB post

The notice was printed on Aam Aadmi Party letterhead and signed by party chief Arvind Kejriwal, implying that the appointments have been announced by the Delhi CM, instead of the elected CM of Punjab. Sharing the notice, Ankit Saxena wrote in his Facebook post, “Many many congratulations with the hope of carrying out the new responsibilities with integrity … Best wishes..”

Sharing the Facebook post during an interaction with media, Randhawa questioned,  “What more proof is needed that the Punjab government is being run from Delhi?”. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that the worry of people of Punjab that the state govt was being run from Delhi has started to prove true.

“A social media manager with the AAP is sharing the letter signed by Kejriwal; unless the AAP says the signature is fake,” Warring said. Another Congress leader Partap Bajwa said that the appointment of chairpersons by Delhi CM, Punjab liquor policy copied from Delhi or other policy decisions have proven that Delhi is controlling the Punjab government.

While Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is signing notices for appointment of chairmen in Punjab, last week the Delhi Lieutenant Governor had returned 47 files because they were not signed by the CM. The LG had said that the files were signed by the staff of the chief minister’s office instead of the chief minister himself, and therefore they were returned to the CMO.

According to officials, all files sent to the L-G through the CMO have to be duly signed by the CM as these files are related to important and sensitive matters.

On August 22, LG Vinai Kumar Saxena had written to the CM to sign all files personally before sending it to him for consideration and approval. But even after that letter, the CM and CMO continued to send files to the LG without the signature of the CM, after which the LG’s office returned 47 files.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘You’re genociding our race, you’re an invader’: Viral video shows a white man harassing and attacking an Indian man in Poland

OpIndia Staff -

One Abdul rapes an Indian medical student in Bangladesh and threatens to make her video public. Here is what she told Opindia

OpIndia Staff -

Aamir Khan Productions accused of plagiarism over the ‘Micchami Dukkadam’ video, had earlier drawn criticism for typos and errors

OpIndia Staff -

SC dismisses PIL seeking the preventive arrest of seer Yati Narsinghanand and Jitendra Tyagi, ban on book ‘Muhammad’: Details

OpIndia Staff -

‘INS Vikrant is massive, it’s a giant, it is distinct and special’, PM Modi while commissioning first Made in India aircraft carrier

OpIndia Staff -

Prayagraj: Hassan and Faizan consume Hookah and non-veg food on boat in Ganga near Nagvasuki temple, police on the lookout after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

Ankita murder case: NCPCR to investigate gross negligence by Jharkhand police, says the victim was deprived of proper treatment and hearing

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi brings the seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to Indian Navy’s new ensign, previous govts had kept the St George’s cross, a colonial...

OpIndia Staff -

Filmfare 2022 fails to invite ‘The Kashmir Files’ stars: Here is why Vivek Agnihotri said he is happy to not be invited

OpIndia Staff -

‘Temples cater to larger needs of society’: Supreme Court gives sermons to Hindus, doubts necessity of revisiting 1863 Religious Endowments Act

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,409FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com