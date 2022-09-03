As Assam’s state government is waging a crackdown on suspicious madrasas in the state that have ties to banned Islamic terrorist organisations, another madrasa has come under scrutiny with alleged ties to the Bangladeshi terrorist organisation Ansar-ul-Bangla or Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). After the demolition of three madrassas in recent weeks, a madrasa in the Goalpura district in Assam is now under the scanner.

The Dargar Alga Madrassa located at Pakhiura Char has been identified by the police for possible terror links, and it could be demolished by the administration. Recently the founder of the Madrasa, Imam Jalaluddin, and two more persons were arrested by police for suspected terror links. Police had found that Jalaluddin had recruited suspected Bangladeshi Jihadis as teachers, and two of them are now absconding.

The teachers had claimed that they are from West Bengal, but local people had doubts about their identities and had asked them to submit their identity documents. But two teachers, Jahangir Alam and Aminul Islam, fled from the area in the night fearing arrest. Locals informed the police about the incident and the police raided the madrasa on August 24, where several incriminating documents were recovered. Police arrested three persons, Madrasa founder Jalaluddin Sheikh, one person Abdus Subahan and another person who has not been named.

Both of the teachers who fled had stayed in a house attached to the madrasa for around 1.5 years. According to police, illegal Bangladeshi immigrants with links to the terrorist group Ansal-ul-Bangla used to live in the house attached to the Madrasa. During the raid of the madrasa by police on 24th August, a photo of a deceased individual and a poster were uncovered. The police have also obtained a huge cache of Ansar-ul-Bangla terror module literature from this location.

The administration had planned to demolish the madrasa yesterday itself, but the drive was cancelled due to some reasons and the district administration said that the demolition has been temporarily suspended. The madrasa is located at a very remote location.

Local authorities in Bongaigaon razed a madrasa with ties to terrorist organisations Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) on August 31. On August 30, a search operation was undertaken at the same madrasa to investigate certain linkages with one of the 37 persons detained for terrorist links with AQIS/ABT in Assam, including imams and madrasa teachers.

On Monday, August 29, the district administration and police in the Barpeta district in Assam demolished a Madarsa, run by Maulvis Akbar Ali and his brother Abul Kalam Azad, arrested for their links with Bangladesh-based terror outfit Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

The madrasa, Shaikhul Hind Mahmudul Hasan Jamiul Huda Islamic Academy, was located in Dhakaliapara, Assam’s Barpeta district, and is alleged to have been built unlawfully on public land. The police also detained the madrasa’s principal, Mahmunur Rashid. The madrasa hosted Bangladeshi terrorist Md Suman alias Saiful Islam, who was apprehended by Assam police in March. According to reports, Md. Suman stayed here with one of his aides.