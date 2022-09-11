On September 11, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will spend the night at a school in Thiruvananthapuram instead of the containers meant for leaders during his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ along with the staff and other leaders. Initially, permission was taken by the local administration to establish the camp for the containers at Agriculture college in Thiruvananthapuram but the student wing of CPM started a sit-in protest against the camp.

As per news agency ANI, Congress is trying to keep the controversies away from the Yatra thus they decided to stay at the school instead of the container camp.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was started by Rahul Gandhi along with other leaders of the party, Congress workers and several ‘activists’ on September 7. It started from Kanyakumari and is expected to end after 150 days in Kashmir. The Yatra will cover 3,500 KM across 12 states.

Though the party is said to be trying to stay away from controversies during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ , it has made headlines for all the wrong reasons since the beginning. The luxurious containers where the leaders spend their night, the inclusion of so-called activists like Yogendra Yadav and the inclusion of anti-Hindu voices like George Ponnaiah have raised several eyebrows.

The posters of the Yatra also have Robert Vadra’s face which points toward his imminent entry into politics. In a short span where the Yatra has not even completed a week, the party is definitely not keen on attracting any more controversies.