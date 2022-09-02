Friday, September 2, 2022
Chhattisgarh Minister says ‘liquor unites people, we also use it sometimes’ at a de-addiction drive, video goes viral

Chhattisgarh Minister at 'Nasha Mukti Abhiyan' says 'liquor unites people, we also use it sometimes', video viral
Chhattisgarh Minister speaking at the 'Nasha Mukti Abhiyan' (Image source- Zee News)
Premsai Singh Tekam, Chhattisgarh School Education Minister sparked controversy on Friday by reading passages from the classic book ‘Madhushala’ written by Harivansh Rai Bachchan. At a de-addiction drive, the Minister addressed the public saying alcohol brings people together and should be used in moderation.

A one-minute clip of Tekam’s speech at the event, which was hosted by the police as part of its ‘Nasha Mukti Abhiyan’ and attended by school-going kids in Wadrafnagar, went viral on social media on Thursday. “Harivansh Rai Bachchan Ji had written ‘Mandir Masjid Jhagda Karate, Lekin Ek Karati Madhushala’. But there should be control (in the consumption of liquor). You should have control on your own”, the Minister was heard saying at the event.

“I attended a meeting where one section opposed the consumption of liquor citing its ill effects, while another section favoured it citing its benefits. Liquor unites everyone. We also use it sometimes in celebrations and elections,” he further added.

He went on to say, “Daaru (liquor) means ‘D,’ which also stands for dilution with water as well as time, as it could not be consumed all at once.” He warned the gathering about the dangers of drinking and also warned them not to become obsessed with alcohol.

Following the event on Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders targeted the Chhattisgarh government, saying that the state’s Congress government, led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, was full of ‘cartoons’.

BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar lashed out saying, “Bhupesh Baghel Ji’s government and party are full of cartoons. None of them has an understanding of the subjects. This is not a functioning government but a puppet show being controlled by Delhi”.

