Premsai Singh Tekam, Chhattisgarh School Education Minister sparked controversy on Friday by reading passages from the classic book ‘Madhushala’ written by Harivansh Rai Bachchan. At a de-addiction drive, the Minister addressed the public saying alcohol brings people together and should be used in moderation.

A one-minute clip of Tekam’s speech at the event, which was hosted by the police as part of its ‘Nasha Mukti Abhiyan’ and attended by school-going kids in Wadrafnagar, went viral on social media on Thursday. “Harivansh Rai Bachchan Ji had written ‘Mandir Masjid Jhagda Karate, Lekin Ek Karati Madhushala’. But there should be control (in the consumption of liquor). You should have control on your own”, the Minister was heard saying at the event.

#WATCH | At a de-addiction drive, Chhattisgarh Min Premsai Singh Tekam says, “There should be self-control. I once went to a meeting where they spoke for & against liquor. One side spoke of its benefits. Liquor should be diluted, there should be a duration (to consume it)”(31.8) pic.twitter.com/FE8HJd3ktD — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 1, 2022

“I attended a meeting where one section opposed the consumption of liquor citing its ill effects, while another section favoured it citing its benefits. Liquor unites everyone. We also use it sometimes in celebrations and elections,” he further added.

He went on to say, “Daaru (liquor) means ‘D,’ which also stands for dilution with water as well as time, as it could not be consumed all at once.” He warned the gathering about the dangers of drinking and also warned them not to become obsessed with alcohol.

Following the event on Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders targeted the Chhattisgarh government, saying that the state’s Congress government, led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, was full of ‘cartoons’.

मान. मुख्यमंत्री(छ.ग.कांग्रेस शोषित),

आपकी पार्टी और सरकार में कार्टूनों की कमी नहीं है… एक विद्वान प्रवक्ता ने आज 55 हजार करोड़ केंद्र से लेना बता दिया और मान. मंत्री, नशा मुक्ति केंद्र में शराब पीने के फायदे बताने लगे।

आप सर्वजनिक रूप से बता दीजिये… @PremsaiSingh pic.twitter.com/AwZBVpCExq — Ajay Chandrakar (@Chandrakar_Ajay) September 1, 2022

BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar lashed out saying, “Bhupesh Baghel Ji’s government and party are full of cartoons. None of them has an understanding of the subjects. This is not a functioning government but a puppet show being controlled by Delhi”.