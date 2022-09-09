Friday, September 9, 2022
‘They fired missiles at me, I retaliated with 303 rifle and they were destroyed’: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad takes a potshot at Congress

What would have happened had I used a ballistic missile?" wondered Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the Congress recently.

Former Congress veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, source: ANI
Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently ended his five-decade association with the party, took a shot at the party on Thursday, saying that the party had fired missiles at him but he only retaliated with a 303 rifle and they got destroyed. He further mocked Congress saying he wonders what would have happened to the party had he used a ballistic missile against them.

Addressing a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhaderwah, the veteran politician said, “They (Congress) fired missiles on me, I only retaliated with a 303 rifle and they were destroyed. What would have happened had I used a ballistic missile?”

He went on to add that both Islam and politics teach you to defend yourself first if someone attempts to hurt you.

Ghulam Nabi Azad had pulled up a ‘non-serious’ Rahul Gandhi in his resignation letter

However, he avoided commenting on Rajeev Gandhi or Indira Gandhi. “Since I have been a member of the party for 52 years and consider Rajeev Gandhi to be my brother and Indira Gandhi to be my mother, I have no desire to even use words against them,” he said.

Azad quit the Congress party on August 26, 2022. It may be recalled that in his resignation letter, Azad had slammed the Congress high command for sidelining senior party leaders and giving in to the whims and fancies of ‘inexperienced sycophants.’

He pulled up a ‘non-serious’ Rahul Gandhi for infamously tearing a copy of the ordinance, approved by the UPA Cabinet. The veteran Congress leader suggested that the decisions of the grand old party are now being made by the Personal assistants and security guards of Rahul Gandhi.

Congress released old video of Rahul Gandhi taunting Azad after he quits the party

Notably, hours after the senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad quit the party, Congress Sevadal released an old video of Rahul Gandhi to mock the veteran leader’s exit from the party.

In the video, which dated back to 2021, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was heard saying that the party needs “fearless” people and those who are ‘darpoks’ (cowards) are welcome to leave the party and run away to the RSS.

The Congress Sevadal shared the video with a Hindi caption mocking Azad, “Congress is fearless Those who are afraid are Azad (free)! @RahulGandhi.”

Meanwhile, the day Azad resigned from the party, six more Congress leaders resigned from their primary membership of the Congress party. At the same time, former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had also said that he will be forming his own party in Jammu & Kashmir.

