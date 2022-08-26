Friday, August 26, 2022
News Reports
Updated:

Six Jammu & Kashmir Congress leaders quit as Ghulam Nabi Azad says he will form a new party post-resignation

Congress leader GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, Choudhary Mohd Akram, and Senior Congress Leader & Former Minister RS Chib resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party.

OpIndia Staff
6 J&K Congress leaders quit, Azad says he will form new party in Kashmir
Congress leaders from J&K at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence in New Delhi. (Image: HT)
47

Six more Congress leaders have resigned from their primary membership of the Congress party following the resignation of Senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. At the same time, former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has said that he will be forming his own party in Jammu & Kashmir.

In his resignation letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi, RS Chib said, “Keeping in view the turmoil that the State of J&K has witnessed over the past decades, the people require a decisive leader like lb. Ghulam Nabi Azad to guide them towards a better future. I feel that the Congress Party has not been able to play the role that is expected of it.”

“I firmly believe that there is a growing divergence between my views and the views of those at the helm of the Party affairs. In light of the same, I feel that the best course of action would be for me to part ways with your Party. Accordingly, I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress,” the letter further added.

Meanwhile, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has stated that he will be forming a new political party in Kashmir. He said, “I will go to Jammu and Kashmir. I will form my own party in the state.”

It is noteworthy that senior Congressman Ghulam Nabi Azad, who had been involved with the party since the mid-1970s, resigned from the party on Friday. Azad criticised the Congress’ top leadership in his letter for ignoring senior party figures and caving into the preferences and desires of “inexperienced sycophants.”

Jaiveer Shergill, the spokesperson for the Congress party, recently resigned after making similar claims as Azad, stating that the party’s senior leadership only pays attention to bootlickers. Hardik Patel also left the Congress, claiming that the party’s leaders were more concerned with feeding Delhi leaders chicken sandwiches than concentrating on the problems in Gujarat.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

