On September 14, the family of Dumka Murder Case victim returned the appointment letter given to the victim’s elder sister by the Jharkhand government after they learned that the appointment letter was not for a government job but for an 11-month contract job of a peon in a private company.

The appointment letter was handed over by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA Basant Soren, who came to console the family on September 11. The victim’s family has demanded justice for their daughter and a government job for the victim’s elder sister. Notably, the victim, who was a teenage Hindu girl, was burnt alive while sleeping in her home by Shahrukh Hussain and his friend for ignoring his advances.

As per reports, the family members said when they received the appointment letter, they did not notice what job it was for. As per their knowledge, the elder sister was supposed to get a job in the consumer forum. When they went to the consumer forum and inquired about the job, they discovered that the elder sister was not given a government job. She was appointed on an 11-month contract through outsourcing for a private company. The forum employees reportedly informed the father that they were not paid salaries for 7-8 months.

Learning what had happened to them, the victim’s father approached the district collector’s office and returned the appointment letter. The family has now demanded justice for the victim first. They urged for a death sentence for the accused. The family added after that, their elder daughter should be given a government job. Earlier on September 11, Basant Soren had tweeted that he had handed over the appointment letter to the victim’s sister.

आज दुमका की पीड़िता के परिजनों से मुलाकात की। पीड़िता की बड़ी बहन को नियुक्ति पत्र देकर उनके दर्द को कुछ कम करने का प्रयास किया। pic.twitter.com/ZgWkxgX549 — Basant Soren (@BasantSorenMLA) September 11, 2022

Aaj Tak quoted Dumka District Collector Ravi Shankar Shukla saying the victim’s elder sister was still a minor, and once she attains the age of 18, the government will provide a data entry job in Dumka Library.

Dumka Murder Case

The 15-year-old minor was a resident of Dumka and was burnt alive by two accused named Shahrukh and Naeem. The accused allegedly poured petrol on her from the window of her bedroom when she was fast asleep. She was taken to the hospital shortly after the incident and on August 28, she succumbed to her burn injuries.