Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in a road accident in Palghar

Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons, died in a road accident near Palghar in Maharashtra today. Mistry was en route from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his vehicle met with an accident on the highway at Charoti in Palghar. Another person who was travelling in the car also died, while two other were injured.

Palghar superintendent of police has confirmed the news that Cyrus Mistry has died in the accident. Reportedly, Mistry’s car hit the divider on the bridge over the Surya river at around 3:30 in the afternoon, causing the accident, and he succumbed to the injuries on the spot. Police informed that two people were injured in the accident and they have been admitted to a hospital, including the driver.

Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry killed in road accident near Mumbai — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 4, 2022

Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said, “The accident took place on the Surya river bridge on the way from Ahmedabad to Mumbai around 3:30 in the afternoon. Two people have been injured in the accident and two have died. It was a Mercedes car. The car number is MH-47-AB-6705. Further proceeding is currently underway.”

Mortal remains of Mistry will be taken to his home in Gujarat from Tata Hospital.

Former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash at around 3pm in Maharashtra's Palghar area. A total of 4 people were there in the vehicle; two, including Cyrus Mistry, died: Palghar Police pic.twitter.com/7sE8PgPUno — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

Cyrus Pallonji Mistry, born in 1968, was chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata group companies, from 2012 to 2016. In 2016, the Tata Sons board had removed him from the post, triggering a bitter dispute between Mistry and the board. The matter had reached courts, but it had ended after the Supreme Court upheld his dismissal.

Cyrus Mistry owned 18.5% share in Tata group, giving him significant voting rights in the conglomerate.