Sunday, September 4, 2022
HomeNews ReportsFormer Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in a road accident in Palghar
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in a road accident in Palghar

Cyrus Mistry’s car hit the divider on the bridge over the Surya river at around 3:30 in the afternoon, causing the accident. Mistry and another person died, and two other people were injured

OpIndia Staff
247

Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons, died in a road accident near Palghar in Maharashtra today. Mistry was en route from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his vehicle met with an accident on the highway at Charoti in Palghar. Another person who was travelling in the car also died, while two other were injured.

Palghar superintendent of police has confirmed the news that Cyrus Mistry has died in the accident. Reportedly, Mistry’s car hit the divider on the bridge over the Surya river at around 3:30 in the afternoon, causing the accident, and he succumbed to the injuries on the spot. Police informed that two people were injured in the accident and they have been admitted to a hospital, including the driver.

Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said, “The accident took place on the Surya river bridge on the way from Ahmedabad to Mumbai around 3:30 in the afternoon. Two people have been injured in the accident and two have died. It was a Mercedes car. The car number is MH-47-AB-6705. Further proceeding is currently underway.”

Mortal remains of Mistry will be taken to his home in Gujarat from Tata Hospital.

Cyrus Pallonji Mistry, born in 1968, was chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata group companies, from 2012 to 2016. In 2016, the Tata Sons board had removed him from the post, triggering a bitter dispute between Mistry and the board. The matter had reached courts, but it had ended after the Supreme Court upheld his dismissal.

Cyrus Mistry owned 18.5% share in Tata group, giving him significant voting rights in the conglomerate.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,443FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com