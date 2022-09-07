Gujarat’s Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia has lauded the state after it was ranked at the top position in the latest report of the National Crime Record Bureau. He said that Gujarat is the best state in the country in terms of peace and safety. He made this statement during a media interaction about the recent report of the National Crime Record Bureau 2021. According to this NCRB report, the crime rate for most serious offences in the state is on the decline.

The latest report of NCRB states that the crime rate for serious offences like murder, attempt to murder, rape, kidnapping, and loot in Gujarat has dropped to 11.9 % against the national average of around 30.2%. Referring to this performance, DGP Ashish Bhatia said, “Gujarat ranks 32nd in the country in the serious crime categories. Delhi, which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has a crime rate of 57%, Haryana 43.3 %, Bihar 35.4%, Maharashtra 35.1%, Madhya Pradesh 30.7%, Uttar Pradesh 22.7% and Punjab 20.8 % for such crimes.”

According to DGP Bhatia, excellent patrolling, evidence collecting, a vast network of CCTV cameras, and the use of new sections of GUJCTOC (Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime Act, 2015) have all contributed to the reduction of severe crimes. DGP Ashish Bhatia added, “The formation of SHE teams for welfare and protection of senior citizens has also proved to be of great help in bringing down the crime rate.”

According to the data, Gujarat has a crime rate of 21.7% for burglaries, housebreaks, and robberies. In 2017, it was 35.5 percent. In comparison, the country’s crime rate for theft, burglary stealing, and looting is 55.8%. In comparison to Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat has a lower rate of property-related crimes. The national rate of crime against women and children is 64.5%, compared to Gujarat’s rate of 22.1%, which is substantially lower. Gujarat has a crime against children rate of 21.6%, whereas the national average is 33.6%.