On Sunday, September 4, 2022, Biryani started trending on social media in India, and it was because of a simple reply on the Korean app Weverse. Jimin from the Korean boy band BTS was interacting with his fans when someone asked him about Biryani, and he replied that it is Indian food. Indian fans of BTS can’t keep calm after getting to know that Jimin knows about Biryani.

Jimin came online on Weverse and shared a post saying that he was thinking about what to eat. Soon BTS fans flooded him with suggestions on what to eat. Among the many many suggestions Jimin got, one fan suggested to him Biryani. Jimin replied to the fan by saying, “It’s Indian Food.”

Excited Indian fans of the group took to Twitter to share the news and in no time at all, Biryani was trending on top in India.

All 7 BTS members are hugely popular in India, as is the case in most countries around the world, and fans were very happy to hear that Jimin knows about Indian dishes like Biryani.

I had Jimin talk about Biryani and was called honey by him today. Best day of 2022 right here. Only PJM1 can top it now 🫶 — Jiya 🐥¹³ (@sobokminie) September 4, 2022

me running over to get my aunts recipe book just to make the perfect biryani for jimin — fawz⁷ (@agustranda) September 4, 2022