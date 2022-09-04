Sunday, September 4, 2022
HomeEntertainmentBiryani trends on Indian Twitter and not because someone thanked Mughals for it
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Biryani trends on Indian Twitter and not because someone thanked Mughals for it

Among the many many suggestions Jimin got, one fan suggested to him Biryani.

OpIndia Staff
Jimin
Image Source- Music Mundial
37

On Sunday, September 4, 2022, Biryani started trending on social media in India, and it was because of a simple reply on the Korean app Weverse. Jimin from the Korean boy band BTS was interacting with his fans when someone asked him about Biryani, and he replied that it is Indian food. Indian fans of BTS can’t keep calm after getting to know that Jimin knows about Biryani.

Jimin came online on Weverse and shared a post saying that he was thinking about what to eat. Soon BTS fans flooded him with suggestions on what to eat. Among the many many suggestions Jimin got, one fan suggested to him Biryani. Jimin replied to the fan by saying, “It’s Indian Food.”

Excited Indian fans of the group took to Twitter to share the news and in no time at all, Biryani was trending on top in India.

All 7 BTS members are hugely popular in India, as is the case in most countries around the world, and fans were very happy to hear that Jimin knows about Indian dishes like Biryani.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJimin Biryani BTS
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,443FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com