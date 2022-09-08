This 1934 story of Bania moneylender and Muslim zamindar from Karachi punches hole in ‘Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb’, read

A news clipping believed to be from 1934 of undivided India has gone viral on social media. The news clipping is about a Bania money lender, who had presumably lent some money to a Muslim zamindar. When he had gone to recover the money from the zamindar, he was asked to either set his books on fire or slaughter a cow standing in Muslim zamindar’s house.

Sindh, 1934: Forced by a Muslim Zamindar to settle the dues by either burning the account books or killing a cow, Bania chose to settle the dues by killing three people, including the Muslim Zamindar. pic.twitter.com/Tj5pXPMeuV — K Singh (@Dhani_Marwar) September 7, 2022

As per the clipping, the Bania moneylender at first picked up the sword with which he was asked to slaughter the cow and pretended to strike the cow. However, instead of killing the cow, the Bania moneylender stabbed the zamindar instead and killed him. Two of his servants who came to rescue the zamindar were also killed by the Bania. Subsequently, the Hindu man surrendered himself.

OpIndia cannot independently verify the authenticity of the above news clipping.

However, if the above piece of news is indeed true, it goes on to show how the cow, beef, gaumutra jibes are not something that started after 2014 elections as the ‘liberals’ of India would like us to believe but it has been around since prior to our Independence from British. Islamic terrorists and apologists have used the ‘gaumutra’ and ‘cow is holy’ jibe quite often to mock Hindus.

Asking a Hindu to slaughter cow, an animal Hindus believe holy, is mockery of faith. As we conclude 75 years of independence, let us not forget how the Hindus have been mocked and ridiculed and insulted for their faith in a country where they are in majority. In 1934, Karachi was very much part of Akhand Bharat, that is pre-partition India. But these realities were kept hidden from us over the years because of the farce that ‘secularism’ and ‘Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb‘ that is shoved down our throat by the ones who took over the reins of India after the British left.