On September 11, Film Critic Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) did a flip-flop and disowned his own tweet about ‘vengeance’. In a tweet, he said, “Media is creating new stories. I am back and safe at my home. I don’t need any revenge from anyone. I have forgotten whatever bad thing happened to me. I believe, it was written in my destiny.”

KRK disowned his own tweet about ‘vengeance’. Source: Twitter

The tweet was published by KRK at 6:43 PM on September 11. Earlier on the same day at 8:11 AM, KRK had published a tweet that said, “I am back for my vengeance,” with an angry emoji. However, now that tweet has been deleted. Notably, KRK spend some time in jail following his arrest on August 29 for a 2020 tweet and he was released on bail after 9 days.

Now-deleted tweet by KRK. Source: Twitter

Before KRK’s release, his son took on Twitter and requested assistance, claiming that his father’s life was in danger. Faisal Kamaal said in a Twitter post on September 8 (Thursday) that his father was being tortured at the Mumbai jail where he was held. KRK’s son claimed that his father’s life was in jeopardy and asked for help from Bollywood stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The tweet was published from KRK’s Twitter account.

KRK has been a strong critic of the film industry and his film reviews gained millions of views on social media platforms because of his mocking style. Following his arrest, some of his fans speculated that his arrest happened against the backdrop of a conspiracy hatched to ‘save’ the recently released film ‘Brahmastra’ from his critical review.