A day after BJP leader Ram Kadam shared the images of ‘beautification’ done at the grave of terrorist Yakub Memon, alleging that it has been converted into a mazar, the LED lights have been removed.

Maharashtra | Lighting arrangements that were put up at the grave of 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon are now being removed. Latest visuals from Bada Qabrastan in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/i3rOi2VgVl — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

ANI reported on Thursday, 8 September that the light arrangements at the grave site are being removed. Police presence was seen at the site. After the BJP leader highlighted the issue and stated that there are attempts underway to convert the convicted terrorist’s grave into a ‘mazar’, there was public outrage.

On September 7, BJP leader Ram Kadam had shared images of the grave of the Islamic terrorist at Mumbai’s Bada Qabrastan, saying that the terrorist’s grave was beautified when the MVA government was in power. He had added that the leaders of the MVA alliance parties, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the people of India for allowing a convicted terrorist and traitor’s grave to be glorified.

Grave of terrorist Yakub Memon who executed 1993 Bombay bombings at Pakistan's behest, converted into a Mazar when Uddhav Thackeray was CM. Is this his love for Mumbai, patriotism? Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi & he should apologise to people of Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam pic.twitter.com/OfJX3lKx2a — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

Yakub Memon, the convicted terrorist in the 1993 Mumbai bombings case, was hung and his remains were buried in the Bada Qabrastan in South Mumbai. However, a shocking image emerged in which LED lighting and marble tiles have been put on Yakub Memon’s grave.