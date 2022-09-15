Thursday, September 15, 2022
Mathura: Maulana of Shadullah Masjid absconds after raping a woman, other clerics from committee accused of helping him escape

According to the victim, the Masjid Committee pressurised her to sign the 'Raazinama,' and the Maulana was sent away. 

Maulana absconds after rape of a woman in Mathura
Representational image, via twitter
In the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, a Maulana has been accused of sexually exploiting a woman. For a year, Maulana allegedly sexually abused the girl by making false promises of marriage.

Maulana Rashid of Masjid Shadullah, located in Mohalla Mukerian in Thana Sadar Bazar, has been living in the mosque for the last five years and was teaching children Urdu and Arabic. He is a Moradabad resident. The victim, on the other hand, used to drop her younger sister off at the mosque to study. She used to go to Maulvi Rashid’s room to give tea on occasions, as per reports. That is how she became acquainted with the accused. According to the victim, for a year, Maulana raped the victim with the help of his friend Maulvi Hashim. According to the victim, the Masjid Committee pressurised her to sign the ‘Raazinama,’ and the Maulana was sent away. 

After this, the victim reached the local police station and informed the SSP about the crime. The victim’s medical examination was conducted. On the orders of the SSP,  a case has been registered in Mohalla Sadar Bazar under relevant sections against Maulana Rashid resident of Moradabad, Maulvi Saddam resident of Addewali Mosque Sadar Bazar, Maulvi Hashim resident of Police Line Masjid Sadar Bazar, Managing Committee Secretary Jabbar (accused of driving away Maulvi) resident near the police station, and Kamal Qureshi resident Chhota Bazar Mukerian.

Ajay Kishore, the inspector in charge of the police station, stated that a team has been dispatched to Moradabad to arrest the Maulana. Another team was sent to search the premises of the other accused.

