A day after the Nepal Police started an investigation into the rape complaint filed against Nepali national Cricket team Captain Sandeep Lamichhane, the cricketer took to social media to call all the allegations against him baseless. He also said that he would return to his country and take a leave from the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

CPL is an annual Twenty20 cricket tournament underway in the Caribbean. “I am innocent. I’ve decided to take a leave from CPL and go back to my country within a few days. I am ready to face all these baseless allegations. Hope the law acts equal to everyone”, he said in a Facebook post on September 8.

This also comes a day after the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) suspended Lamichhane for being accused in the rape case filed by a 17-year-old girl. The girl in the complaint mentioned that the cricketer had raped her in a hotel room in Kathmandu. She said that Lamichhane took the girl to various places in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur on August 21 and raped her on the same day at the hotel.

Based on the complaint which has been filed at the Police Circle Gaushala, the Kathmandu Court has issued an arrest warrant against the cricketer. The Police said that they are investigating the matter and are attaining all the relevant evidence in the case including the CCTV footage of the hotel.

Lamichhane is at present playing in the Caribbean Premier League in West Indies with the Jamaica Tallawahs squad. However, his first international break came in 2018 when he became the first Nepalese cricketer to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Delhi Capitals franchise. The Cricketer however on Friday declared that he would leave the CPL and return to his country.